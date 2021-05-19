Itanagar: sanitization work will continue at the micro level- IMC Mayor

NAHARLAGUN- Mayor –Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tame Phassang informed that sanitization work will continue at the micro-level in all the wards under IMC to fight against COVID-19. Besides, sanitization Corporators,Ward committee members will extend support to Administration as well as the Health department to execute the COVID appropriate behavior.

Speaking to reporters, Phassang informed that all the corporators have been advised to coordinate with the administration and Heath team to identify the location where the COVID cases have been established and to categorize the area at the micro level so that we could contain the virus in spreading further. Our fight is against virus not against the people, so without discriminating we all should support stand together at this hour and follow all the SOPs strictly’ stated Mayor.

‘ Team IMC has already sanitized public and government institutions like Police stations, Hospitals, Pharmacies, Banks, and worship places of various religions. We won’t stop here and will sanitize all sectors and colonies with the support of our Corporators, Ward Members and Committee members. Moreover team IMC will also help the health department in conducting RAT & RTPCR test, he added.

While reiterating his appeal to the public, Mayor said ‘the cases in the state are increasing and atleast 88 people have lost their lives till date. Moreover, atleast six cases of new double mutant COVID-19 virus were also found in the state which is a serious matter of concern. Vaccination, maintaining COVID- SOPs and following the guideline shared d by the administration and health department is the only way to contain this virus, stated Mayor-IMC Tame Phassang.