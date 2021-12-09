Itanagar: BJMM Capital dist and Mundal level executive meeting held

ITANAGAR- The Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha (BJMM) Capital District Conducted its District and Mandal Level Executive meeting here in BJP Capital District Office Itanagar. The BJP Capital District President, Tarh Soping , Tadar Yayang Bengia former State President BJMM (AP) Presently National Executive Member BJMM, Tadar Ami Techi – State Secretary cum In-charge Capital District BJMM and Mahila Karykartas attended the meeting.

The meeting was first formally inaugurated by lighting deep followed by offering 2 minutes condolences to our brave of the bravest Gen. Bipin Rawat his wife Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 others defence personnel who lost their precious life yesterday at Tamil Nadu and also offer condolences to Mrs Teja Taku, Executive Member BJMM Capital District.

BJMM Capital Unit President Mrs. Ngurang Yache exhorted the Mahila Karyakarta to follow party discipline and carry forward its legacy, similarly Mrs Tadar Yayang Bengia & Mrs Tadar Ami Techi in their speech urged Mahila Karyakarta to give their dedication to Party and also shared their past experienced where party put them in the position trough their dedication and loyalty.

Tarh Soping in his speach appealed all BJMM karyakarta to be a role model like other Mahila who are bringing laurel to the Nation, State, Society etc. He gave out various scheme put up by Nation and State Government for uplifting woman folks and also to avail them.