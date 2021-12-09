Arunachal

Arunachal: DC Lower subansiri pays surprise visit to Schools, Hospitals

found doctors were absent in OPD, schools are in locked and dilapidated condition.

December 9, 2021
0 2 minutes read
Arunachal: DC Lower subansiri pays surprise visit to Schools, Hospitals
Story Highlights
  • DC Lower Subansiri Mrs Somcha Lowang has launched a drive against the proxy teachers "appointed" by regular teachers.

ZIRO-   The Deputy Commissioner, Lower Subansiri, Mrs Somcha Lowang along with Dr.Tage Kanno  DMO, Dr. Kime Horming  Medical Superintendent , Tabia Chobin  DDSE, Lower Subansiri and Nikrun Bei  Circle Officer Pistana paid a surprise visit on Thursday at various schools and hospitals of Ziro-II block.  During her visit DC found, doctors of few departments in the OPD of the Gyati Takka General Hospital were not present.

The team inspected the blood bank, the wards, oxygen plants, laboratories and other facilities of the hospital. After inspection of the various department of the hospital DC Somcha Lowang asked the DMO Dr. Tage Kanno to direct the doctors to report timely at their department including OPD.

Also Read-  DC Lower Subansiri visits LBS School, Gyati Taka General Hospital

DC along with her team also paid their visit in Talo Primary Health Centre which was functioning properly.

Related Articles

The team  also visited two Primary health Centers and one Sub-center of Ziro-II. While visiting Deed Primary health center she expressed her dissatisfaction with dilapidated infrastructure condition and boundary wall. She also said that she will write working agency development for a detail report.

Later she visited Radhpu Sub-center  where she found that the center was in a dilapidated condition and building was shared by Radhpu Residential school staffs.

The team also visited various schools.  While visiting on the sidelines of the inspection at Govt Secondary School, Deed, the DC said that”  I will write the success story of rural area’s school and will place this in the good governance portal”.

Arunachal: DC Lower subansiri pays surprise visit to Schools, Hospitals

“Until the facility & infrastructure of the school will not  improve, one should not uphold give back mission mentality”, she said while visiting the Deed school.

She also visited Ekha Taya Upper Primary school where she found that school was in a locked condition. while enquiring to the public, they said that the school is not functioning and teachers In-charge is in Itanagar. She directed DDSE Lower Subansiri Tabia Chobin to close down the school and existing teachers to be transferred to functioning schools.

Later the team visited Kugi Tago Residential school and interacted with teachers and students.

She noted down the problems faced by students and teaching staff of the school like electrification, Water shortage and shortage of teachers.

Also Read- Pema Khandu urges DCs to take ‘ownership’ of all developmental projects

At last leg of her visit, she reached Pistana 50 beded Primary health Center where she interacted MO, Doctors and nurses. She was satisfied with the infrastructure of the Hospital. She also visited Pistana Sec. School and wished all students writing their exams. She was accompanied by BRCCs,GBs and CRCCs of Ziro-II blocks.

Meanwhile, the people appreciated DC’s surprise visit to schools and hospitals. One local said ” It is a good attempt by the higher authority to make sudden visit to the place where common people get their services in regular ways dear friend”

Another one who cane to hospital for his treatment said that ” Periodical surprise visit by DC will improve the working system of department” .

Tags
December 9, 2021
0 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Adi Sports Fest: Games & sports as integral part of life, says Arunachal CM

Adi Sports Fest: Games & sports as integral part of life, says Arunachal CM

December 5, 2021
Arunachal: RIWATCH conducts training of farmers on boosting immunity through vegetables and herbs

Arunachal: RIWATCH conducts training of farmers on boosting immunity through vegetables and herbs

December 4, 2021
Arunachal: Farmers Exposure cum Training programme held at Basar

Arunachal: Farmers Exposure cum Training programme held at Basar

December 4, 2021
Arunachal: Research committee on Unsung Heroes of the state holds consultative meeting with various organizations and AFFRC

Arunachal: Research committee on Unsung Heroes of the state holds consultative meeting with various organizations and AFFRC

December 3, 2021
Arunachal successfully implementing rural electrification schemes: Chowna Mein

Arunachal successfully implementing rural electrification schemes: Chowna Mein

December 3, 2021
Arunachal need to build up a strong team to restart the tourism activities- Minister

Arunachal need to build up a strong team to restart the tourism activities- Minister

December 3, 2021
Arunachal: International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrated at Dutta village

Arunachal: International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrated at Dutta village

December 3, 2021
Arunachal: CM dedicates Sumbachu Hydropower Project in Zemithang

Arunachal: CM dedicates Sumbachu Hydropower Project in Zemithang

December 2, 2021
Arunachal: Governor extends greetings to the people on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Arunachal: Governor extends greetings to the people on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 2, 2021
Arunachal: Governor chairs the 25th AGM of NERIST Society

Arunachal: Governor chairs the 25th AGM of NERIST Society

December 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button