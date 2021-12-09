Arunachal: DC Lower subansiri pays surprise visit to Schools, Hospitals

Story Highlights DC Lower Subansiri Mrs Somcha Lowang has launched a drive against the proxy teachers "appointed" by regular teachers.

ZIRO- The Deputy Commissioner, Lower Subansiri, Mrs Somcha Lowang along with Dr.Tage Kanno DMO, Dr. Kime Horming Medical Superintendent , Tabia Chobin DDSE, Lower Subansiri and Nikrun Bei Circle Officer Pistana paid a surprise visit on Thursday at various schools and hospitals of Ziro-II block. During her visit DC found, doctors of few departments in the OPD of the Gyati Takka General Hospital were not present.

The team inspected the blood bank, the wards, oxygen plants, laboratories and other facilities of the hospital. After inspection of the various department of the hospital DC Somcha Lowang asked the DMO Dr. Tage Kanno to direct the doctors to report timely at their department including OPD.

DC along with her team also paid their visit in Talo Primary Health Centre which was functioning properly.

The team also visited two Primary health Centers and one Sub-center of Ziro-II. While visiting Deed Primary health center she expressed her dissatisfaction with dilapidated infrastructure condition and boundary wall. She also said that she will write working agency development for a detail report.

Later she visited Radhpu Sub-center where she found that the center was in a dilapidated condition and building was shared by Radhpu Residential school staffs.

The team also visited various schools. While visiting on the sidelines of the inspection at Govt Secondary School, Deed, the DC said that” I will write the success story of rural area’s school and will place this in the good governance portal”.

“Until the facility & infrastructure of the school will not improve, one should not uphold give back mission mentality”, she said while visiting the Deed school.

She also visited Ekha Taya Upper Primary school where she found that school was in a locked condition. while enquiring to the public, they said that the school is not functioning and teachers In-charge is in Itanagar. She directed DDSE Lower Subansiri Tabia Chobin to close down the school and existing teachers to be transferred to functioning schools.

Later the team visited Kugi Tago Residential school and interacted with teachers and students.

She noted down the problems faced by students and teaching staff of the school like electrification, Water shortage and shortage of teachers.

At last leg of her visit, she reached Pistana 50 beded Primary health Center where she interacted MO, Doctors and nurses. She was satisfied with the infrastructure of the Hospital. She also visited Pistana Sec. School and wished all students writing their exams. She was accompanied by BRCCs,GBs and CRCCs of Ziro-II blocks.

Meanwhile, the people appreciated DC’s surprise visit to schools and hospitals. One local said ” It is a good attempt by the higher authority to make sudden visit to the place where common people get their services in regular ways dear friend”

Another one who cane to hospital for his treatment said that ” Periodical surprise visit by DC will improve the working system of department” .