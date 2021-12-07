Arunachal

Arunachal: DC Lower Subansiri visits LBS School, Gyati Taka General Hospital

LBS school is one of the government schools in Ziro with highest enrolment.

December 7, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: DC Lower Subansiri visits LBS School, Gyati Taka General Hospital
Story Highlights
  • The DC  also requested the teachers to donate Rs.100 each for 2-3 months to generate funds to carry critical repair works in the school.

ZIRO- Deputy Commissioner Smt. Somcha Lowang along with DDSE Tabia Chobin and DMO Dr.Tage Kanno conducted a surprise inspection to Lal Bahadur Shastri school, Hapoli and Gyati Taka General Hospital on Tuesday.

Lal Bahadur Shastri school is one of the government schools in Ziro with highest enrolment.

During her visit, the DC  interacted with the teachers and implored them to motivate the students to be career oriented and also maintain health , hygiene and cleanliness around the school.

Also Read- U-17 Subroto Cup Football Tournament 2021 Lower Subansiri kicked off

Related Articles

The DC  also requested the teachers to donate Rs.100 each for 2-3 months to generate funds to carry critical repair works in the school.

The Head Master Padi Panyang was also reminded to display the names of all the teachers with photographs and contact numbers in a prominent place in the school premises.

She also emphasized on social service activities.

During her visit to the Gyati Taka General Hospital, she directed the staffs to maintain the official time.

Also Read- Two Arunachalee women have been conferred the ‘Inspiring Woman Award’

Later, the DDSE while visiting Lal Bahadur Shastri School, Hapoli took stock of its infrastructure.

In the process ,the teachers present in the school under the spirit of Give Back Mission, DDSE and teachers driving the self contribution for renovation of staff room of the school.

Tags
December 7, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor extends greetings to the people on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Arunachal: Governor extends greetings to the people on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 2, 2021
Arunachal: Governor chairs the 25th AGM of NERIST Society

Arunachal: Governor chairs the 25th AGM of NERIST Society

December 2, 2021
Arunachal: Review meeting on SDGs held at Ziro

Arunachal: Review meeting on SDGs held at Ziro

December 2, 2021
Arunachal: Indigenous faith followers celebrates Indigenous Faith day

Arunachal: Indigenous faith followers celebrates Indigenous Faith day

December 2, 2021
Arunachal: AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command calls on the Governor

Arunachal: AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command calls on the Governor

December 1, 2021
Arunachal: CRPF contsructed a Bus stand shed at Tissa village

Arunachal: CRPF contsructed a Bus stand shed at Tissa village

November 30, 2021
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar starts at Longding

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar starts at Longding

November 30, 2021
Arunachal: NDRF conducts mock drill, rescue operation at Palin

Arunachal: NDRF conducts mock drill, rescue operation at Palin

November 30, 2021
Arunachal: Deferring the Bandh call doesn't mean to surrender- ANSU

Arunachal: Deferring the Bandh call doesn’t mean to surrender- ANSU

November 30, 2021
Arunachal Governor attends 19th Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University

Arunachal Governor attends 19th Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University

November 30, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button