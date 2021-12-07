Arunachal: DC Lower Subansiri visits LBS School, Gyati Taka General Hospital

Story Highlights The DC also requested the teachers to donate Rs.100 each for 2-3 months to generate funds to carry critical repair works in the school.

ZIRO- Deputy Commissioner Smt. Somcha Lowang along with DDSE Tabia Chobin and DMO Dr.Tage Kanno conducted a surprise inspection to Lal Bahadur Shastri school, Hapoli and Gyati Taka General Hospital on Tuesday.

Lal Bahadur Shastri school is one of the government schools in Ziro with highest enrolment.

During her visit, the DC interacted with the teachers and implored them to motivate the students to be career oriented and also maintain health , hygiene and cleanliness around the school.

The DC also requested the teachers to donate Rs.100 each for 2-3 months to generate funds to carry critical repair works in the school.

The Head Master Padi Panyang was also reminded to display the names of all the teachers with photographs and contact numbers in a prominent place in the school premises.

She also emphasized on social service activities.

During her visit to the Gyati Taka General Hospital, she directed the staffs to maintain the official time.

Later, the DDSE while visiting Lal Bahadur Shastri School, Hapoli took stock of its infrastructure.

In the process ,the teachers present in the school under the spirit of Give Back Mission, DDSE and teachers driving the self contribution for renovation of staff room of the school.