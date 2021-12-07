National

Newly Constructed road cracks up after BJP MLA smashes coconut during inauguration in UP’s Bijnor

A total of Rs 1.16 Crore was spent on the construction of the road.

  • The UP Congress took a dig at the scenario and criticised the Govt. tweeting " one road could not bear the blow of a single coconut. This is called development".

BIJNOR:  A portion of a newly constructed road cracked when a BJP MLA smashed a coconut on the road for its inauguration in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district. Upset over the incident, BJP MLA Suchi Chaudhary sat on a dharna and scolded officials over the poor quality of the road.

A total of Rs 1.16 Crore was spent on the construction of the road, according to sources. On Thursday evening, the Bijnor MLA had gone to inaugurate the seven-km-long road near Kheda village.

During the inaugural ceremony, she smashed a coconut on the road but it did not break and instead a gravel came off. The video went viral in social media.

When the MLA’s husband Mausam Chaudhary, who was also there on the spot, used a shovel on the newly constructed road, the surface started disintegrating.

The UP Congress took a dig at the scenario and criticised the Govt. tweeting ” one road could not bear the blow of a single coconut. This is called development”.

Meanwhile the Executive engineer at the Irrigation Division Vikas Aggarwal said a sample has been taken for analysis.

