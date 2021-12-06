Arunachal: Siang dist bandh in protest of delay in restoration of NH-13 passes off peacefully

Story Highlights If authorities fail to restore the breached point of Pasighat-Pangin road, hand over the restoration of road to us, we will do it within 2 months, said Tapang Taloh.

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- The 12 hours bandh called by Indian National Congress Siang District Unit with the support of All Farmers Association and business establishments of Siang District against the authority concerns’ inordinate delay in restoration of National Highway-13 (Pasighat-Pangin Road) breached point at Lelek area near Rottung village, passed off peacefully today.

“The bandh was effective and successful in entire Siang District baring Boleng town, the HQ of Siang District where police detained 4 persons of our bandh caller and forced the shops and offices to open though the shops were closed in the start of the bandh”, informed Tagum Sitang, District President and Napi Darang, Spokesperson, INC Siang Unit.

The bandh was basically for the whole of Siang District and its adjoining districts like West Siang and Shi-Yomi including Upper Siang District whose people also pass through this road and the non-restoration of the NH-13 has affected all of us, added Sitang and Darang.

While Takeng Taggu, President, INC Boleng Block appealed both MPs of the state Tapir Gao and Kiren Rijiju to intervene for sanctioning of funds for the early and time bound restoration of the snapped portion of NH-13 as Siang district falls under both eastern and western parliamentary constituency.

While former Minister and MLA 35th Pangin-Boleng who is also the state Vice-President of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee stated that the NH-13 portion of breached point at Lelek near Rottung was snapped due to heavy landslide on 27th June 2021 last, but despite the passing out of full 7 months the breached point hasn’t been restored yet.

The alternative bypass road is not properly motorable for heavy and loaded vehicles due to its steep ups and slopes which are also very narrow with loose soil. The inordinate delay in restoration of breached portion of road has caused so much so to the people of Siang District due to which the prices of essential commodities in the district have also increased as the loaded goods truck takes the long road via Pasighat-Mariyang, Yingkiong”, added Taloh.

He also made a mention that during his tenure as MLA, he has always restored the breached road timely and present MLA Ojing Tasing could have also done the same without waiting for funds from MoRTH by arranging and managing the funds from MLA LAD or SIDF. Taloh also informed that recently a car was also caught fire and completely burnt down out of overheating of engine due to steep and rough new alternative road which will be not at all usable during next monsoon again.

Taloh appealed to the government and local authorities to restore the breached point of NH-13 within one month failing which he further appealed to them to hand over the construction/restoration of the same to him and his team and he assured to restore it within two months before the onset of next monsoon.

“I am ready to undertake the restoration work of the road for the welfare of our people, as this road is the lifeline of the entire Siang district including adjoining Shi-Yomi, West Siang and Upper Siang districts”, added Taloh.

Meanwhile, when asked about the delay in restoration of the breached point of NH-13, local MLA Ojing Tasing informed that the road will be restored on time. He told this scribe that he has recently visited New Delhi and met the ministry officials of MoRTH and the ground survey for restoration work will begin soon.

“I have personally discussed the matter with DCC and BCC President, Tagum Sitang and Takeng Taggu and apprised them of the current situation of the road restoration programme and both were aware about my initiative, but they have called the bandh unwarrantedly”, added Tasing.

When asked about the allegations of hitting and kicking one bandh caller, one Takot Jamoh and also manhandling others, local MLA, Ojing Tasing said that those were false. “The 12 hrs bandh was declared illegal by district administration and 144 CrPC was in place, and my vehicle was also forced to stop, so I simply asked the police to arrest them”, clarified Tasing.

When asked, OC Boleng, Tabu Pajing said that the four persons were simply detained on preventive and precautionary measures. While, Atul Tayeng, Dy. Commissioner, Siang District said that the bandh passed off peacefully.