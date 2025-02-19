Arunachal: Pema Khandu dedicates 3 multi-storied car parking-lots to the people of Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today dedicated three multi-storied car parking-lots to the people of the state capital– one physically at the State Civil Secretariat and two virtually, one at ESS Sector and the other at APST bus station, Ganga Market.

The Multi-Level Automated Car Parking at the Secretariat consists of a 10-storied building with 4 floors in the basement for parking and the ground floor for exit and entry. 4 floors above-ground will also be for parking while the top floor will house a cafeteria and a gymnasium.

Constructed under the Itanagar Smart City programme by NHICDL at an estimated cost of Rs 18.09 crore, the building will accommodate 108 cars in 8 towers. The new parking lot includes facilities like control room, waiting room, elevator, power back-up, drainage and mechanical ventilation.

The multi-storied car parking at ESS-Sector, Itanagar has been constructed by the Department of Urban Development & Housing (UD&H) with a total project cost of Rs.1471.60 lakhs. It will provide safe car parking for employees and visitors of Directorate office of Higher Education, Directorate of Elementary Education, Mallo Tarin Higher Secondary School and the residents of the ESS sector. It will also offer parking for the Arunachal Pradesh State Assembly and the State Civil Secretariat.

The six-storied building has total parking capacity of 143 light motor vehicles (LMVs) with 3 automated mechanical car lift and one separate passenger lift. There is a ramp provision in lower 3 floors of the building where a car can be parked without using the automated mechanical lift.

Also constructed by UD&H at the cost of Rs.1471.68 lakhs, the multi-storied car parking at APST Bus Station near Ganga Market will cater to the parking needs of market goers, visitors, nearby hotels, Arunachal Press Club, RK Mission Hospital and office goers of Station Superintendent, Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Service, Itanagar, etc.

This six-storied building has total parking capacity of 100 numbers of light motor vehicles with three automated mechanical car lift and a passenger lift.

The 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors of the building offers car parking and the 5th floor has been kept for office space of Station Superintendent, Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services, Itanagar. The ground floor will house the Ticket Booking Counter, cloak room, cafeteria and other allied activities of Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services. A total eight bus bays are available in the Ground floor and the remaining open space around the building will be utilized for bus transit.

In his brief address, Khandu congratulated the people for the state-of-the-art facilities offered by the state government and expressed optimism that traffic congestion due to random parking along the roads will be minimized to much extent.

He urged the local legislator, the Itanagar Mayor and his team of Corporators to create awareness amongst the citizens to avail the new parking facilities and contribute in easing traffic jams and congestions on the roads.

Khandu further said that similar facilities will be developed across the state capital region and requested the legislator and the mayor to identify areas within their respective jurisdictions and submit proposals to the state government.