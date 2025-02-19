Arunachal: Governor provides financial aid to Everester Kabak Yano

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), demonstrated his unwavering commitment to supporting young talent and adventure sports by extending financial assistance to renowned mountaineer Ms. Kabak Yano.

In a special ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on 19th February 2025, the Governor handed over a token financial aid to Ms. Yano as a gesture of encouragement for her ambitious mountaineering mission.

Ms. Kabak Yano has set an inspiring goal to scale all eight peaks that rise above 8,000 feet, a challenge that requires immense physical endurance, mental resilience, and financial backing. Recognizing her dedication and the significance of her journey in promoting adventure sports and inspiring the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor lauded her determination. He emphasized the importance of perseverance, discipline, and meticulous preparation in extreme sports like mountaineering.

Additionally, the Governor urged various stakeholders, including the government, private organizations, and sports enthusiasts, to extend their support to such exceptional athletes who bring pride to the state and the nation.

He expressed confidence that Ms. Yano’s achievements would serve as a motivation for aspiring mountaineers and adventure seekers, encouraging them to push their limits and bring laurels to the country.

The Governor, known for his dedication to inspiring and encouraging the youth, especially athletes, urged Ms. Yano to remain focused and determined in her mission.

Secretary to Governor Darade Sharad Bhaskar was present on the occasion.