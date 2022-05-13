Arunachal: Governor meets Lok Sabha Speaker

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) met the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 13th May 2022. They discussed about parliamentary contributions to the people.

The Governor conveyed the good wishes of the people of Arunachal Pradesh to the Speaker of Lok Sabha for enacting legislation for fulfilling people’s aspiration. The present Lok Sabha is doing an excellent work, he said.

The Governor shared his observation with the Lok Sabha Speaker regarding the Preamble of the Constitution of India. He said that it is now need of the hour to include a mention of Fundamental Duties in the Preamble. This step will promote the commitment to duties towards the Nation amongst the people along with much in demand the Fundamental Rights, he said.

The Governor briefed the Speaker about the developmental initiatives of the State Government and its challenges. He said that the State Government and its people are fully committed to bring peace and development in every part of Arunachal Pradesh. The State machinery is working with the spirit of ‘’Sab ka Sath, Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Vishwas aur Sab ka Prayas’. The people of Arunachal Pradesh have a high sense of nationalism and take pride in being Indians, he said.

Carrying forward a valued tradition of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, the Lok Sabha Speaker on his maiden visit to Arunachal Pradesh, planted a sapling of ‘Cherry Blossom’ in the lawn of Raj Bhavan.