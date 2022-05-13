Arunachal

Arunachal: Total Hip Replacement Surgery done at Tawang dist Hospital

Total hip replacement is a major orthopedic operation and needs the best surgical acumen.

May 13, 2022
TAWANG- In a major achievement by Khandro Drowa Sangmo District Hospital, Tawang on 12th May 2022 total hip replacement was done successfully by Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Dukhum Magu and his team.

The 39 yrs old local male patient who had painful limp for over an year was diagnosed with case of  Avascular Necrosis of right hip joint and total hip joint replacement was performed at KDS District Hospital Tawang.

As per the medical superintendent KDS District Hospital Tawang, Dr. Dukhum magu has conducted many major orthopedic procedures including Ilizarovs operation, Tibia nailing and correction of many malunion of long bones.

Dr Dukhum Magu informed that there are many more orthopedic cases in Tawang which can very well be corrected. He advised the people to come forward for consultation.

