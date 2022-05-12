Arunachal: APU celebrated its 10th foundation day

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Apex Professional University (APU), celebrated its 10th foundation day with a series of cultural, sports and literary events were conducted from 7th-10th May 2022 where students of the university took part in large numbers. The final celebration was held on May 10, 2022.

On this occasion, the inaugural speech was delivered by Kaling Moyong, MLA 38th Pasighat East, Spokesperson, Government of Arunachal Pradesh congratulated APU. He urged the students to take advantage of all the education facilities and other benefits available in the University campus to sharpen their skills and enhance knowledge.

He said, ‘It is the right time for the students to concentrate more and more on the knowledge and acquire maximum benefits from various fields and equip themselves to survive the competition in employment’.

He urged, ‘Students must maintain a positive spirit and refrain from drug abuse completely in order to be successful in life’. Moyong suggested APU to start an awareness campaign to save the youths from the harmful impact of drug abuse.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest, Tapir Gao, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) said that “both students and the general public need to work together in making Pasighat an educational hub of international repute and for that ambition, APU needs to prosper in the days to come.

He narrated his experience of the demand of organic food in other countries and asked APU to start specialized courses on food and dietary practices under Ayurveda to disseminate the age-old knowledge and benefit to the world. He also urged the need for the youth to refrain from drug abuse and suggested APU to conduct health camps on de-addiction as well as to provide coaching classes for the students to prepare for competitive examinations.

Keynote speech on the occasion was delivered by Kento Rina, MLA 36th Nari-Koyu, Advisor [Education] Government of Arunachal Pradesh. He narrated his own life experience to set an example for the students to learn from. He said, ‘that out of 85 students of my batch, I am the only one who completed graduation. Similarly students of today could take advantage of technologies and learn fast and cell phones are like a full time teacher for a student’. He said that despite his parents being addicted to tobacco, he refrained himself from consuming tobacco and asked the students not to give themselves to drug abuse.

Dr. P. Ajith Kumar, Vice Chancellor of APU in his welcome speech informed the audience that APU established its ‘uniqueness’ in education by introducing the Indian Knowledge System and blending it with modern professional education. He highlighted the ongoing and upcoming programs of APU and emerging areas of education like forensic sciences, Ayurveda and Nutrition etc.

Speaking on this occasion, Founder and Chancellor of the APU, Acharya Dhanwant Singh thanked the students, parents, public and government for their support over the years and promised that in coming days, APU will further progress to make it open to international students.

The event was also attended by PMC Councillor of ward no. 6 Oyin Gao, Mrs. Dui Padung Gao, Lecturer, DIET Pasighat, Dr. Dangi Perme, Convenor Medical Advisory Cell and Ms. L. Tayeng from AP Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP) IIM Culcutta.

A prize distribution ceremony was also conducted where the dignitaries handed over the mementos and certificates to the winners. Traditional folk dances of Arunachal Pradesh were performed by the students of the University, which brought forth a local flavor to the celebration. MoU between APU and AP Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP), IIM Culcutta was also signed during the day. A book authored by Dr. Vema Kiran, Head, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, APU was released by MP Tapir Gao.

On this occasion, the students of APU also presented a vibrant show of their traditional attires as well as its modern version in a fashion show showcasing the colourful motifs and indigenous designs of north east India.

Vote of thanks was given by Vijay Kumar Tilak, Registrar to all its supporters, volunteers, students, parents, well wishers and the special invitees for being a part of its foundation day celebration.

The day ended by singing the national anthem.