Itanagar

G20 Summit Itanagar: Mayor IMC takes stock of the preparation

Mayor also urged the denizens to inform the IMC officials about any kind of requirements or clearance of garbage through the official website, 101 IMC app, and through telephonic calls.

ITANAGAR  In view of the scheduled G20 Summit in the state capital, Mayor Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC)  Tamme Phassang along with officials of the IMC  took stock of the preparation from Hollongi Airport to Rajbhavan here on Thursday.

Holding the meeting for G20-Summit where more than 100 delegates from different countries is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh ‘said Mayor while appealing to the denizens to join hands to make the event a grand success.

Itanagar: In view of G20 Summit IMC conducts eviction, clearance drive

IMC is also doing its best in discharging our duty even all the 20 Corporators are organizing cleanliness drives in their respective wards, however, it is the public who needs to cooperate with the IMC so that the proposed event from 25th to 26th March will be held smoothly, said Mayor. He also added that all the preparation are going well as per the plan, however, due to rain some flags and banners have been displaced from their original location, which will be rectified.

Though the IMC regularly confers its service for the clean and green Itanagar, but this time in view of the scheduled G20-Summit we are pressing extra effort so that foreign delegates would know the potentiality of our state in every field of development, added Phassang.

Itanagar: Youths clean Yagamso river to commemorate World Forest Day

Stating the Mayor also urged the denizens to inform the IMC officials about any kind of requirements or clearance of garbage through the official website, 101 IMC app, and through telephonic calls.

Among others, Deputy Mayor- Biri Basang, Commissioner IMC Likha Tejji, and other officials of the IMC accompanied the  Mayor.

