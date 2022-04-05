Itanagar: APLS observed 20th Death Anniversary of Lummer Dai

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS)has observed the 20th Death Anniversary of the doyen of literature, luminous Lummer Dai in an impressive function held at the office of APLS today. President, APLS Yeshe Dorjee Thounchi has recapitulated Lummer Dai’s literary contributions in brief with passionate note.

Before beginning the death anniversary programme, APLS members present have offered floral tribute at his portrait. While delivering the speech, Thongchi appealed to the younger generation to continue the legacy of late Lummer Dai through their literary activities. He said, “Development of literature is the index of the development of a community and that will be the real tribute to the memory of late Lummer Dai.”.

In the programme Thongchi also disclosed that the apex Literary Body of the nation Sahitya Akademy is going to publish a literary biography of late Lummer Dai under the series of ‘The Makers of Indian Literature’. With the publication of the book, Lummer Dai’s name will be placed along with the great writers of India and this would be a glorious moment for the people of Arunachal Pradesh which may be considered as a boost for the literary lovers of the state.

Thongchi also informed that one of Lummer Dai’s most popular Assamese Novels ‘Mon Aru Mon’ has been translated by him in English which is titled ‘Heart to Heart’ and it is available in the book stores of Itanagar. This translated book will facilitate the young literary lovers of Arunachal Pradesh to have the flavour of the precious literary contributions of Lummer Dai.

The Executive President of APLS, Batem Pertin briefed the other contributions of Lummer Dai who paves the avenue of development for Arunachalee society as Dai was the pioneer in establishing the first news paper of the state ‘Echo of Arunachal’. He added that this event was instrumental in promoting the media in the state. Adi Bane Kebang Women Wing President, Olen Megu Damin in her speech said that Late Lummer Dai was a great lover of nature and animals.

Among others, retired Director of Trade and Commerce Tokong Pertin, Director Gazetteers and Indigenous Affairs Sokhep Kri, Lummionous Lummer Dai Literary awardee and noted writer R N Koley, APLS General Secretary and senior journalist Mukul Pathak was also present.