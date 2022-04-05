ADVERTISMENT
National

Six times more funds for improving infrastructure along China border in Arunachal: Centre Govt

India shares 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,126-km-long border with China.

April 5, 2022
NEW DELHI-  The Centre government has allocated six times more funds for the development of infrastructure along the Sino-Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh—from Rs 42.87 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 249.12 in 2021-22.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha that Rs 602.30 crore has been allocated in 2021-22 and Rs 355.12 crore in 2020-21 under the Border Infrastructure and Management (BIM) scheme to improve infrastructure along the international border in the Northeast—with China, Mynamar and Bangladesh.

While Rs 42.87 crore was allocated under the BIM for the India-China border in the Northeast in 2020-21, Rs 249.12 has been allocated in 2021-22 for it, he said in a written reply to a question.

Rai said Rs 17.38 crore was allocated under the BIM for the India-Myanmar border in 2020-21 and Rs 50 crore has been allocated for the same in 2021-22.

He said Rs 294.87 crore was allocated under the BIM for the India-Bangladesh border in 2020-21 and Rs 303.18 crore has been allocated for 2021-22.

According to the minister, the government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to strengthen the security along international borders, which includes deployment of border guarding forces, effective domination of the borders by patrolling, laying nakas, manning observation posts, vulnerability mapping and holistic review of deployment periodically, establishing new border outposts, deployment of surveillance equipment, strengthening of intelligence network, erection of border fencing among others.

