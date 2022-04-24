Governor participates in the 18th Foundation Day of Arunachal Artistes’ Forum

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Misha (Retd.) participated in the 18th Foundation Day of Arunachal Artistes’ Forum at DK Convention Hall, Itanagar on 24th April 2022. The Governor felicitated the members of Arunachal Artistes’ Forum on the 18th Foundation Day of the Forum and also complimented the organising committee for conducting the five-day cultural extravaganza. He also congratulated the awardees and wished that they will inspire the younger generation to follow them in their successful endeavour in the field of art and culture.

In his address, the Governor said that our folk songs are an important medium for continued existence of our local dialects. He urged upon the artistes and people to preserve, promote and popularise folk songs, dances, musics and dramas of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor gave three mantras to the artists. First, he said that they should not be complacent with their present niche of achievement. They should strive to scale to the acme of their field. Second, he said that they should resolve, adopt and promote every year minimum one person in their field of achievement. Third, the Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is their place of birth. Their place of work may be anywhere in the globe, they should keep connected to their roots, home in their birthplace and continue to love their motherland.

The Governor presented the Life Time Achievement Awards to Bengia Tolum, President, NES and Moge Doji, whose award was received by Chairman, AAF. He also felicitated legendary and senior artists, including Guni Pertin, Jomnya Siram, Nakeng Perme, former minister Late Tadar Tang, whose award was received by his wife Smt Tadar Yadir, former minister Thajom Aboh, whose award was received by his daughter, Smt Biki Pera Tok, Gyati Anda, Nabam Tati, Smt Pebi Ado Bamang, Chief Information Commission Rinchin Dorjee, Er. Rokom Bado, Sokhep Kri, Takio Soki and Smt Toko Yalam Gem.