Itanagar: IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang inspected SWM Plant at Karsingsa, Burial Ground in Nirjuli

NIRJULI- In an effort to ensure the development and well-being of the community, IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang, along with the corporators of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, Commissioner-IMC Likha Tejji conducted a thorough inspection of various key locations within the city.

The primary focus of this inspection was the Karsingsa Blockpoint, the proposed Solid Waste Management (SWM) Plant at Karsingsa, and the Burial Ground in Nirjuli.

The purpose of the inspection was to assess the current conditions, identify any issues, and propose effective measures to address them.

During their visit to the Karsingsa Blockpoint, Mayor Phassang and the IMC corporators examined the infrastructure, including road networks, sanitation facilities, and public amenities. They actively engaged with residents, listening to their concerns and acknowledging the importance of community involvement in decision-making processes. The officials noted the need for improved road connectivity and committed to enhancing the overall quality of life in the area.

The proposed SWM Plant at Karsingsa was another significant aspect of the inspection. Mayor Phassang and the corporators carefully examined the site, evaluating its suitability for establishing an effective waste management system. Recognizing the urgency of the matter, they assured residents that the IMC would expedite the implementation of the plant to address the growing waste management challenges faced by the city.

Further, the inspection included the Burial Ground in Nirjuli, where Mayor Tamme Phassang and the corporators assessed the existing infrastructure and discussed measures to improve its functionality and aesthetics. Due to heavy rain and mudslides, the area has been damaged. The officials acknowledged the emotional significance of burial grounds and emphasized the importance of maintaining a well-kept and accessible space for the community to pay their respects to their departed loved ones.

Following the ground inspection, Mayor Tamme Phassang expressed his commitment to addressing the identified issues and working towards the holistic development of the city. He stressed the significance of sustainable urban planning, environmental conservation, and community welfare. The Phassang also informed that soon a team of IMC will submit the report to the higher authority for immediate redressal.