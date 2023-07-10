Himachal Pradesh Floods: 78 killed, 94 injured, 8 missing

HIMACHAL PRADESH FLOODs – Due to incessant rainfall, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed, 78 deaths, 94 injured, 39 landslides, one cloud burst, and 29 flash flood incidents, while Eight persons are currently missing .

The rainfall havoc in Himachal Pradesh, has resulted in 72 fatalities so far, with 94 people injured, and 8 individuals still missing, according to the cumulative report issued by the Himachal Pradesh government. The report covers the damage incurred during the monsoon season from June 24 2023 to 9th July 2023, as of 6:00 PM.

Scary visuals of bridges swept away and cars floating like paper boats are narrating the scale of destruction in Himachal Pradesh, the worst-hit in the rain rampage across north India.

About 17 persons have died in rain-related incidents in the state in the past two days, he said, adding that efforts are afoot to rescue 400 tourists and locals stranded at Chandertal and between Pagal and Teilgi nallah in Lahaul and Spiti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over the phone on Monday and inquired about the extent of damages caused to life and property by heavy rains and floods in the state.

The chief minister informed him that the state has been severely affected by floods and heavy rainfall, leading to extensive damage and also provided an update on the situation and sought liberal assistance from the Centre to tackle this natural calamity.

Himachal Pradesh has not witnessed such “widespread heavy rains” in the past 50 years and the state has suffered a loss of about Rs 3,000 crore in this monsoon season so far, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Mandi-Kullu national Highway closed due to landslides between Mandi and Pandoh and near Thalout tunnel fourlane(left lane) and flooding of fourlane (right lane) by river Beas at Dowada. Restoration work is unlikely to start due to continuous rain and continuous rock falling.

As rain pounded Himachal Pradesh for the third consecutive day on Monday, 20 people stranded in Manali were rescued while the state braced for another day of downpour with the Met office issuing a red alert for “extremely heavy rain”, officials said.

Heavy rains pounded the state, triggering landslides, damaging houses and leaving several people deal, on Sunday. The meteorological department issued a red alert for “extremely heavy” rain in the state on Monday.