Arunachal: Maiden DCDC meeting envisages strengthening cooperative movement at Ziro

ZIRO- The first District Cooperative Development Committee (DCDC) meeting for Lower Subansiri District was conducted at the Golden Jubilee Conference Hall of District Secretariat here today.

The meet was chaired by Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman DCDC Bamin Nime to chalk out a comprehensive Action Plan for formation of new Large Area Multipurpose Cooperative Society (LAMPS), Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) and Dairy/Fishery Primary Cooperative Societies covering all panchayat segments and villages in the District in next five years.

Welcoming the DCDC committee members to the meeting, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Society (DRCS), Niklen Lego explained the objectives of the meeting and appealed the committee members to lend their best efforts to achieve the objective of strengthening the cooperative movement and deepening its reach to the grassroots level as envisaged by Ministry of Cooperation, GoI.

In order to increase the viability of PACS and diversify their business activities to make them vibrant economic entities at village level, the DCDC meet deliberated on the Road Map/Action Plan 2023-24 proposed for setting up of six new multipurpose PACS including two each under Agriculture, Dairy, Fishery in Hong-Hari under Ziro-I and Ziro-II Blocks and also across the uncovered panchayats and villages in the District.

The-DC-cum-chairman DCDC Bamin Nime advised the HoO’s and other committee members to coordinate with the DRCS to finalize setting up six PACS from agriculture, dairy, fisheries and to support in providing infrastructure and other logistics to form new PACS at panchayat and village levels.

Earlier, DDM, NABARD M.K Lowang read out the list of agenda items for DCDC to discuss in the meeting as received from the Ministry of Cooperation, GoI. He further emphasised on transforming the newly formed PACS into Multi-Service Entities (MSE), computerisation of PACS, role of PACS in providing credit and other support services like petrol pumps, LPG distribution, storage infrastructure, fertilizer, seeds, PDS and super bazaars.

Among others, Lower Subansiri DPDO, DAO, DFDO, DVO, branch managers of Apex Bank attended the meeting and contributed their views and suggestions.