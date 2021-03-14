Itanagar: RCC bridge over Sinky River at Chandannagar opens for vehicular traffic movement

ITANAGAR- RCC bridge over Sinky river at Chandannagar , Itanagar has been opened for vehicular traffic on 14th March 2021 with a view to ease out traffic congestion for public convenience over the existing Chandranagar Bridge. As part of this ongoing work under Package-A, another similar 2-lane bridge shall be constructed at the downstream side of this NH by dismantling the existing single lane bridge

This 46 mtr. 2-lane bridge has been constructed recently under the ongoing project of Package-A of NH-415 from Chandranagar to Banderdewa . This stretch of road is an extension of 4-lane road constructed from Holongi to Itanagar.

The overall progress of this ongoing project (Pkg-A) now is 83% and shall be completed very soon except the Underpass portion and balance bridges. The progress of work is being monitored and reviewed constantly at the highest level of the government to ensure its implementation as per the commitment of Chief Minister himself.