Arunachal Pradesh has Potential for Adventure Tourism- Chowna Mein

NAMSAI– Our state has a lot of potential, especially for adventure tourism, said Arunachal Pradesh Dy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and called to focus on the initiative of Dekho Apna Pradesh to highlight the virgin spots to attract potential tourist and promote tourism in the State in a big way.

He said this at the flagged-in of “Honda Sunchasers 2021-H’ness Quest for the Land of the Rising Sun” signature motorcycle rally here at Kongmukham (Golden Pagoda) Namsai.

Mein exuded confidence that the motorcycle rally will boost and promote the State tourism and attract more adventure lovers to come for exploring the unexplored places of pristine State.

He said Arunachal Pradesh has huge potential to become one of the best tourist destination in the country and the State government is putting all efforts to boost the State Tourism.

He lauded the efforts and initiative of the Department of Tourism and Honda Motorcycles for organizing the mega motorcycle rally to promote the State as one of the best motorcycle riding destinations.

“I am thankful to the Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India and the Dept of Tourism, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for sponsoring the motorbike rally to eastern Arunachal under ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ as this part of the State is little known to the tourists and needs little more exposure/promotion,” said Mein.

He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the Nation on 15th August 2020 have called upon the avid travellers of the country to visit and explore the tourist places in our own country in addition to the foreign excursions.

Mein added that in order to turn the call of Prime Minister into reality, the Ministry of Tourism has come up with the scheme, ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ under which it has appealed to the travellers to visit at least 15 destinations across the country and to upload in the website to be known as well as to inspire others.

He informed that to encourage the travellers, those persons/travellers that visit at least 15 tourist places across the country will be given incentives in the form of rewards by the Ministry.

Mein said there is no lack of tourist places in our State and added that our State is blessed with scenic beauties, diverse cultures, delicious cuisines and bio-diversity.

“Such inter-States travel will strengthen brotherhood, bring us closer to one another and give us an opportunity to know each other well through cultural exchange,” said Mein. In the long run, it will further strengthen the spirit of nationalism and oneness, he added.

The motorcycle rally traverse through Pasighat, Bomjir, Tezu (Parsuram kund), Miao, Namdhapa and Pangsau Pass covering a total distance of 800 km before it finally culminated here at Namsai.

The motorcycle rally inculded 15 expert riders on Honda Bike, H’ness CB350 which was flagged-off from Ruksin in East Siang District.

The flagged-in ceremony was attended by MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Lekang Jummum Ete Deori, DC Namsai R.K.Sharma, SP Namsai D.W Thungon, DFO Tabang Jamoh, Director Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycles & Scooter India, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Abbot Kongmukham Venerable Vimalatissa Bhikkhu and officers from various departments.