Arunachal: Itanagar-Tribin APST Bus meets an accident in Lower Siang

ITANAGAR- The driver of Itanagar-Tribin bound Arunachal Pradesh State Transport (APST) received minor injuries when the bus meet with an accident in Lower Siang district at around 12.30 this afternoon informed an APST official.

The APST Itanagar station superintendent Tuter Dulom informed that the APST bus bearing registration No ARX 0430 bus bound to Tribin from Itanagar left state capital at around 6 AM with around 11 passengers.

After lunch at Likabali the bus left for its destination and after a few kilometers of drive the driver see a speeding Dumper coming from opposite direction and to save the passengers and the bus driver has manage to capsized the bus toward the hill and saved the passengers. All the passengers are stated to be safe. The accident took place at around 12.30 this afternoon. Dulom said.

The driver received injury and immediately evacuated to the nearby Likabali health centre and was discharged after medication.

The stranded passengers were shifted to another bus to Tribin as per the Station Superintendent of Likabali B Ngulom. Dulom said.

The APST Likabali SS is supervising and monitoring the issue. Dulom further said.