Arunachal: Alo Libang inspects, PHC, CHC, Drug De-addiction Centre and District Hospital in Longding

LONGDING- The Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang, visited and inspected Kanubari Community Health Center (CHC), Drug De-addiction Centre and under construction District Hospital here in Longding on Sunday.

During his visit to the CHC, Kanubari, Libang interacted with the District Medical Officer (DMO), and the medical staffs for the health care to the people. The DMO Dr. War Taku apprise the minister and stressed on the need of new building for operation theatre (OT) in the CHC. He said that the department has short of fund for the construction the building.

The DMO also inform that despite having many health sub center in Kanubari circle headquarter, most of them are not functional, he requested the Health Minister to look into.

He also informed that the cases of Malaria in the circle has decreased but there are few serious cases of increasing Tuberculosis disease.

Responding to various concern of the health facilities in the CHC, Libang assured to upgrade the sub center but only when it is feasible for the patients.

“The Health department will only upgrade those Public Health Centre (PHC) and CHC which is feasible and are being utilized for public,” Libang said, requested the DMO to halt the idea of construction of new OT building as of now.

Later, the minister visited drug de-addiction center, CHC and District Hospital in the district headquarter Longding.

Libang informed that the District Hospital is being constructed as per the plan and the work is on full swing.

He also said that the construction work of Drug De-addiction centre is expected to be completed by next month.

The minister was accompanied by Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu, Longding-Pumao MLA Tanpho Wangnaw, Longding Deputy Commissioner, SP and head of department.