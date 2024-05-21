Arunachal: Fathers of daughters felicitated by WCD, Papum Pare

EMCHI- Tahin Tassar, a father of five daughters and Tana Taium, father of four daughters were felicitated by the Women and Child Development Department, Papum Pare as a part of the awareness activities under the ongoing Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme, here at the Govt. Middle School, Emchi on Tuesday.

The duo was felicitated for their undivided and unwavering support in providing the best education to their daughters.

DC Papum Pare Jiken Bomjen , who himself is the father of four daughters lauded the noble initiative of the WCD department in recognizing such fathers and said that ,” In a patriarchal society like ours such fathers sets exemplary example for equality and women empowerment.”

He further appealed to all the parents to encourage the daughters to choose their fields of interest and excel. “Coercing them against their will lead to mediocre results”. He added.

SDO Doimukh Kipa Raja, while informing about the various facilities and special assistance provided to the girl child right from the birth said that,” Government is doing its part; parents need to create a good environment at the homes for the child to grow physically, mentally and emotionally.”

He also highlighted the existence of the POCSO Act and implored upon all the womenfolk to create awareness and guide their girl child.

DD, ICDS Smt. Jaya Taba highlighted the schemes under the WCD department and also underlined the initiatives of the government in support of the girl child.

“Inter-sectoral schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Balika Samriddhi Yojana, CBSE Udaan and National scheme of incentives to girls for Secondary education also endeavors to promote girl child education and overall well being,” she added.

Sharing the information regarding the helplines for the women and children in distress, Smt. Taba exhorted all present to share the helpline details. The Women Helpline number is 181 and the Childline id 1098 which is operational 24/7.

Smt. Pooja Kumari, Postal Assistant, Naharlagun spoke about the Sukanya Samridhi Yojana. She informed that “Any girl child below 10 years can open a Sukanya Samridhi account, with a minimum yearly deposit of Rs. 250 and maximum Rs.1.5 lakhs for a period of 15 years; with a 6-year lock in period and maturity at 21 years.”

As a part of the awareness event, a volleyball match between the adolescence girls and the mothers was held, wherein the mothers emerged victorious.

Sanitary pads were also distributed to all the participants of the program, as a part of the awareness activities emphasizing on menstrual hygiene.

Earlier, in the morning DC Bomjen led the officers in planting fruit bearing plants in the school campus.

Among others CDPO Doimukh Smt. Maya Murtem, PRI members, Goan Buras, Anganwadi workers and public attended the program.

“Comic book on POCSO Act published by Department of Women and Child Development was also distributed during the program”.