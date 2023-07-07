ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Ziro mourns death of Gyati Chada, Head Assistant

A two-minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Last Updated: July 7, 2023
1 minute read
ZIRO-   The officers and officials of District Secretariat Ziro mourned the untimely demise of Gyati Chada, Head Assistant, who died at the wee hours at TRIHMS Naharlagun today after a prolonged illness.

The officers and officials housed at the District Secretariat led by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime expressed their condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul. A two-minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Arunachal: Drug awareness campaign held at Ziro

Meanwhile, Gyati Tajang, President of Hao Lanker, the apex body of Hari village to which Late Chada belonged and Tasso Butung, President of Hari Employees and Pensioners Welfare Association (HEPWA) also mourned the sad demise of late Chada and offered their condolences to the bereaved family members on behalf of their respective organizations.

In their condolence messages, Tajang and Butung described late Gyati Chada as a sincere, humble and helpful person who was always jolly and contributed immensely to the growth and development of Hari village through his expert advises being in Govt. service for so long.

Arunachal Pradesh : Governor attends Dree Festival at Ziro

Born on 2nd October 1970, Late Gyati Chada had joined Govt. service as an Upper Division Clerk in 1992 and was promoted to Head Assistant in 2021. He had completed 31 years 1 month and 3 days of dedicated Govt. service till the time of his death.

Late Chada leaves behind his two wives and five children.

