Arunachal: Chowna Mein joined 88th Birthday celebration of his holiness 14th Dalai Lama at Dhargyelling Tibetan Settlement Tindolong, Tezu

TEZU- Today, the serene Dhargyelling Tibetan Settlement Tindolong in Tezu hosted a grand celebration for the 88th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. Distinguished dignitaries and officials graced the event, which witnessed an energetic community expressing their heartfelt prayers and extending their best wishes to the renowned spiritual leader. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, from Arunachal Pradesh, attended the celebration as the chief guest.

His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama has been a source of inspiration, spreading teachings on compassion, peace, and unity. The overall celebration served as a testament to his significant impact, as the Tibetan community gathered to honor his remarkable contributions.

Addressing the gathering, DCM Chowna Mein, expressed deep appreciation for the Tibetan communities who have called this place home since 1962. He commended the Tibetan community for zealously preserving their rich cultures and traditions even in difficult situations.

He said that the Tibetan Community has been living peacefully with the local communities and has been contributing in the economic development of the area through their hard works and entrepreneurship skills.

Mein said that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu is committed for equitable development of all regions. He assured to take up the construction of the road to Tibetan Settlement Area under the Pradhan Mantri Gram SadakYojana (PMGSY) and also for installation high mast lighting to the Tibetan Settlement Camps in Tezu. He further said to look into the renovation of the Monastery Kitchen.

The festivities were graced by the Abbot of Lhagon Jangchup Choeling Monastery, Ven. I Dzogchen Ganor Rinpoche, MLA Tezu-Sunpura Karikho Kri, MLA Hayuliang Dasanglu Pul, BJP District President, Lohit Badam Tayang, DC Lohit Shashvat Saurabh (IAS), DC Namsai CR Khampa, SP Lohit Mimjom Ete, SP Namsai Dr. D.W. Thongon, Tibetan Settlement Officer Kunga Jigmey, PRI leaders of Tezu and Sunpura, Govt. officers and camp leaders among others.

The celebration was marked by the presentation of colourful cultural dances by the Tibetan community.