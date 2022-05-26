Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspected the site for construction of SWMP at Dapo Yarlo, Chimpu

ITANAGAR- As the waste menace transforms into a huge problem in Itanagar Municipal jurisdiction due to the absence of a proper Solid Waste Management Plant, today team of IMC led by Mayor Tame Phassang inspected the site for construction of SWMP at Dapo Yarlo , Chimpu .

Speaking to the media, Mayor-Tame Phassang informed that, after a joint meeting of IMC and Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and UD Minister Kamlung Mossang recently, the state government has assured to extend all possible help for various developments activities. During the meeting Solid waste management was one of the major issues, so today team of IMC including technical experts has inspected the site for SWMP, informed Phassang.

He also asserted that, following the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines, and to avoid future environmental hazards we have inspected the site which is at least 4km far from the National Highway. To get first-hand information about the feasibility of the SWM Plant, the team including Corporators, Commissioner and Engineers surveyed the area on foot.

While responding to the query, Mayor stated ‘that our major concern is to manage solid waste, as there are couple of PIL, and NGT directives against the IMC, so we have decided to install SMWP as soon as possible, and IMC assured that the plant will be completed within their tenure. Further, he appealed to the public not to throw garbage on roads and always segregate the waste. “IMC is doing best against garbage menace, but the public also needs to take the responsibility,’ added Phassang.

Apart from Itanagar, another SWMP is already in the process at Karisngsa, however, if needed IMC will take the proposal to make more SWMPs in a suitable location, said, Mayor.