Arunachal: International Conference on the ‘Teachings of Buddha and Their Current Relevance’

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein attended the International Conference on the ‘Teachings of Buddha and Their Current Relevance’ organized by the World Education Mission at Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), Namsai. The 3 days International Conference sponsored by World Education Mission is organised to mark the Decennial celebration of the founding of Arunachal University of Studies in the year 2012.

Mein in his speech said, “the International Buddhist Conference conducted by AUS, Namsai is a way of expressing gratitude to the eminent Buddhist philanthropists. In the era of globalisation, the preservation of culture and tradition especially of the tribal communities of Arunachal Pradesh is crucial”. He proudly explained the way of life and essence of culture followed by the Tai Khamtis, Tai Ahom, Tai Phake & Tai Turung citing that the community has the script of its own language since time immemorial.

He informed that even the Mahabharatas and Ramayanas are written in Tai Khamti script, which signifies the richness of the Tai Khamti language. He exhorted the elders and elites of the society to pass down the legacy of culture and traditions to the younger generation and said that it is the responsibility of the younger generation to pass it on to their next generations.

While congratulating AUS in the completion of its 10 years anniversary of establishment, he lauded the university for introducing Department of Buddhist Studies which is offering various degree courses in Buddhist studies viz., diploma courses in Pali language, B.A. (Buddhist Studies), M.A. (Buddhist Studies) and Ph.D. (Buddhist Studies). He added that it will go a long way in protecting and promotion of the language and exuded hope that the Department of Buddhist Studies will make its presence globally.

President of World Education Mission, Dr. Ashwani Lochan expressed his gratitude for all the pivotal support from the district administration to the faculty members as the institution is a decade older. He said – “10 years is a very short span of time for any institution. However, I am thankful to the people of Arunachal Pradesh who wholeheartedly supported the university from its initial phase. The sole purpose of this Conference is to bring delegates from various parts of India as well as South Asia to show the importance of the teachings of Lord Buddha which leads to the noble and peaceful life”.

He informed that Arunachal University of Studies is providing Diploma courses in Pali Language, Bachelors and Masters in Buddhist Studies free of cost since 2020 and all the Buddhist education Programme offered by the University are conducted under Nang Iksha Mein Scholarship Programme, wherein the entire tuition fee of students is borne by World Education Mission.

The inaugural session witnessed the honouring of various Buddhist philanthropists and bhikkhus with awards and certificates of appreciation by Dr. Lye Ket Yong who also exhibited paper presentations on the ‘theme of the current relevance of Buddhism by academic scholars from various parts of India and South Asia’.

The inaugural session of the 3-days conference was also addressed by President MEMC, Secretary World Alliance of Buddhists & Deputy President of United Nations Peace Keepers Federal Council, Goodwill Ambassador at Large – UN Human Rights OHCHR, Thailand, Dr. Lye Ket Yong; Vice-Chancellor RGU Prof. Saket Kushwaha; Vice-Chancellor AUS Prof. B. Mohan Kumar.

Other eminent speakers in the conference were Prof Jasbir Singh Chawla from Punjab University, Punjab and Dr Khenpo Konchok Thupstan, Dept of Bhoti Language & Literature Central Institute of Buddhist Studies, Ladakh.

Among others were Deputy Commissioner, Namsai, R K Sharma; Superintendent of Police, Shri D.W. Thungon, Dean of Arts and Social Sciences, AUS Prof. Rupak Jyoti Borah; local delegates along with faculty members and students of Arunachal University of Studies.