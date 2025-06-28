Arunachal: Governor Graces TRIHMS Graduation Ceremony; Calls for Compassionate and Technology-Driven Healthcare

NAHARLAGUN- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), graced the Graduation Ceremony of the 2019 MBBS Batch of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) as the Chief Guest at the institute’s complex in Naharlagun. A total of 46 young doctors, including 29 from Arunachal Pradesh, received their graduation certificates during the solemn and celebratory occasion.

In his keynote address, the Governor described the graduation ceremony as a significant milestone not only for the students but also for the state’s healthcare landscape. He lauded the graduates’ perseverance and sacrifices, while reminding them that the white coat is not merely a symbol of academic achievement, but a lifelong pledge to serve humanity with empathy, integrity, and competence.

“Medicine,” the Governor said, “is not just a profession—it is a moral calling.” He urged the newly minted doctors to embody the principle of Service before Self, to commit themselves to rural and underserved communities, and to remain lifelong learners, rooted in humility and ethical practice.

Also Read- Governor Celebrates 72nd Birthday with Children at Oju Mission School

Highlighting the changing dynamics of healthcare, the Governor emphasized the need for doctors to balance science with compassion. He encouraged the integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, telemedicine, and digital health platforms into medical education, along with soft skills and cultural sensitivity, to ensure holistic and patient-centric care.

The Governor also lauded TRIHMS for emerging as a vital pillar in the state’s healthcare and education system. He appreciated Director Dr. Moji Jini, Dean and Principal Dr. Shyamal Bhattacharya, and the entire faculty for shaping the next generation of medical professionals.

Also Read- Sudden Surge in Dirang River Sparks Panic, No Casualties Reported So Far

Referencing the Government of India’s Viksit Bharat@2047 vision, the Governor highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on technological integration and equitable access to healthcare. He mentioned national initiatives such as Heal in India and digital health IDs, which aim to transform India into a global hub for wellness while reducing disparities in medical access.

Addressing the faculty, the Governor called for a dual focus on upgrading infrastructure and nurturing compassionate, community-driven medical practitioners. He advocated for mandatory rural rotations and closer collaborations with local health systems to bridge existing healthcare gaps in remote areas of the state.

The event also witnessed the administration of the Hippocratic Oath by Dean Dr. Shyamal Bhattacharya.

Several distinguished guests were present, including State Health and Family Welfare Minister Shri Biyuram Wahge, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S.K. Nayak, TRIHMS Director Dr. Moji Jini, and Dr. Mika Umpo.

As part of the celebrations, the Governor presented prestigious academic awards to meritorious students. Recipients of the Minoti Riba Memorial Gold Medal in Anatomy included Hage Sonya (2020-21), Tsering Pema (2021-22), Prem Lata (2022-23), Smile (2023-24), and Dr. Badal Kumar Pandit (2024-25). The Nirmali Taba Memorial Gold Medal in ENT was awarded to Resum Kamki (2020-21), Dibyadarshi Suman (2021-22), and Dr. Phancha Wangsu (2024-25). Dr. Indira Moyong from Roing, Lower Dibang Valley, was recognized as the Topper in the Final Year MBBS Examination (2024).

Diploma certificates were also awarded to Dr. Angellie Kahmei and Dr. Sushamanka Das (Obstetrics and Gynaecology), Dr. Animesh Namdeo and Dr. Millo Apo (Anaesthesiology), Dr. Lenong Lego (Radiodiagnosis), and Dr. Taru Tari (Radiology).

The ceremony reflected TRIHMS’ growing stature as a premier medical institute and reaffirmed the commitment of Arunachal Pradesh to quality, compassionate, and futuristic healthcare.