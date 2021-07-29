Itanagar: AEDMA observes its 9th foundation day

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Electronic and Media Association (AEDMA) observed its 9th foundation day maintaining COVID-19 SOP here at DK Convention centre today. Advisor to Minister DIPR, Laisam Simai attended the event as Chief Guest and Deputy Commissioner-ICR Talo Potom as special Guest.

To mark the day, a Workshop on ‘Digital Media Ethics’ and ‘Crime Reporting ‘was also organized for journalists. Editor in Chief of North East Live- Wasbir Hussain and Superintendent of Police –ICR, Jimmy Chiram (IPS) attended the event as Resource person respectively

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Laisam Simai appreciated the AEDMA for organizing such a workshop for the state media fraternity on the occasion of the 9th Foundation day. Media, special in this digital era, plays a vital role in disseminating information to the people.

You have to be more responsible toward your profession and must ensure to respect the sentiments of common people as well as disseminate factual information without biasness, said Simai.

He also added that the media represent the society, people trust the media and keep their hopes on you to work as the mirror of the society.

He further informed that the state government has already framed a rule for Advertising policy for the Electronic media and it will be provided to every qualified media organization only.

Extending greetings to AEDMA members, Deputy Commissioner-ICR- Talo Potom also advised the media fraternity to follow the ethics and to maintain factual reporting. Media can bring changes in society, even create awareness on various issues of public and well as of government.

Among others, President APUWJ- Amar Sangno, Bina Taro Chatung wife of former President of AEDMA Late Taro Chatung also shared their words of encouragement to the journalist.