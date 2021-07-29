Arunachal Governor attends virtual meet on National Education Policy 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) attended the virtual meet on completion of one year of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on 29th July 2021. Prime Minister addressed the video conference, which was attended by Governors, Education Ministers and senior officers of the State Education Department.

Interacting with the officials after the video conference, the Governor emphasised that the State Government, particularly the Education Department will realise the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji inter alia towards total literacy. The Roadmap for Arunachal Pradesh must be realistically followed giving priority to the local needs and aspirations, he said.

The Governor commended the State Government for declaring 2021- 22 as year of Education in Arunachal Pradesh to focus on the Education Sector and to bring necessary reforms in the sector.

The Governor suggested use of innovative methods to meet the challenge due to COVID-19 Pandemic in the education sector. He also stressed for more awareness about COVD-19 Appropriate Behaviour amongst the teaching and student communities.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan briefed about the NEP 2020. The event saw the launch of several programmes, including Vidya-Pravesh, Indian Sign Language as a Subject, NISHTHA 2:0 & SAFAL, web-site AI for Public Awareness, Academic Bank of Credit & Multiple Entry-Exit, 1st Year Engineering Programmes in Regional Languages Guidelines for Internationalization of Higher Education, National Digital Education Architect (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF) y Hon’ble Prime Minister.

State Education Minister Er. Taba Tedir along with State Education Department officers attended the video conference.