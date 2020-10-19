Arunachal: 16-year-old boy drown in Nyorch rive

Itanagar- A 16-year-old boy, Tai Samuel of Tigdo who was studying at Donyi-Polo Vidhya Bhawan, Itanagar has been drowned in the Nyorch river today informed an official.

Capital SP Jimmy Chiram informed that on receipt of the information at Naharlagun Police station, today morning, a team was immediate went in searched with the parents and relatives and later recovered the dead body from dept river.

A case has been registered at Naharlaugn police station vide UD case no.22/20 u/s 174 Cr. PC and endorsed to Inspr. T.Hassang for further investigation. SP said.

The Inquest held over the body in presence of parents and executive magistrate and witness. He said.

As prayed for by father of deceased, the body of deceased was handed over to parents for conducting last rite by order of the executive magistrate without conducting post mortem examination. He said.

It is a case of accidental drowning and no foul play suspected as per eye witnesses. SP added.

Chiram further appeal the public to be extra careful on the riverside and avoid it during rains and dark. He also appeal the people to take care of their children’s who went out of their house without informing the parents and also without maintaining safety measures and meet with accident on road and drowning cases.