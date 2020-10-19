Arunachal: DBSU defers proposed Lower Dibang Valley District bandh

Pasighat/ Roing- (By Maksam Tayeng )- The District Border Students’ Union (DBSU) of Lower Dibang Valley District which had earlier proposed for a 12 hours bandh in the district on 20 Oct, in protest against the alleged failure of District Administration in evicting out the illegal encroachments from Assam side along Assam-Arunachal boundary under Paglam Circle, has called off the bandh on the assurance given from the Superintendent of Police, Roing on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, the DBSU President, Mingkeng Borang said that, the district unit DBSU along with its central body team of All Arunachal Pradesh Border Students’ Union (AAPBSU) held a satisfactory discussion with SP Roing, Sanjay Kumar Sain at SP’s Conference office on Sunday where assurances were made from the part of SP upon which the DBSU agreed upon to defer the bandh.

“There is a Walk-in-interview on 20th October 2020 for recruitment of teachers to fill the gap of teacher shortages in the schools under the district and for the larger cause of education and students, the bandh was deferred”, added Borang.

However, the team DBSU has appealed to the District Administration for formation of a High Power Committee to assess the ground situation of encroachments from Assam side along the Assam-Arunachal boundary and then initiate removal of the illegal encroachment from Assam within the next 10 days.