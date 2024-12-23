UP Ministers call on the Governor, invite him to Prayagraj Maha Kumbh

ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Accepting the invitation from the Uttar Pradesh government for the event, the Governor thanked the UP Chief Minister and his Cabinet.

ITANAGAR-  The Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Culture, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh Jayveer Singh,  and Minister of State of Environment, Forests, Zoological Garden and Climate Change, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh Krishnapal Malik called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 23rd December 2024.

The Ministers invited the Governor on behalf of the UP Government to the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, which will commence on 13th January and conclude on 26th February.

Accepting the invitation from the Uttar Pradesh government for the event, the Governor thanked the UP Chief Minister and his Cabinet. He conveyed the good wishes of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor hoped that the Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 would showcase India’s vibrant cultural, devotional, and religious essence.

The Governor highlighted the religious events in the State and places of religious interest including Parasuram Kund, Malinithan, and Tawang Monastery. He extended an invitation to the ministers and the people of Uttar Pradesh to visit Arunachal Pradesh.

