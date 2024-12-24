ADVERTISMENT
North East

North Sikkim: 2000 Tourist Arrive In A Single Day

North Sikkim, known for frequent snowfalls during the winter, is a favourite destination for domestic and international tourists.

Last Updated: December 24, 2024
1 minute read
North Sikkim: 2000 Tourist Arrive In A Single Day

MANGAN ( North Sikkim ) – As the winter season commenced, the high footfall of tourists in North Sikkim, has brought smiles to the stakeholders, with arrival of 2000 tourists in a single day on Sunday.

North Sikkim has reached a new milestone in tourism, with a total of 1,989 visitors arriving in the region on Sunday, setting a record for the area despite the harsh weather conditions.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Of the total, 1,776 were domestic tourists who obtained online permits. This group consisted of 1,211 males, 568 females, and 137 children, traveling in 312 vehicles. Additionally, 52 visitors arrived with offline permits, comprising 40 males, 10 females, and 2 children, using 32 vehicles.

Watch Video

The region also welcomed 21 international tourists, including 11 males, 6 females, and 4 children, who traveled in 5 vehicles. This surge in tourist numbers highlights North Sikkim’s increasing popularity and solidifies its status as a prime tourism destination in the Eastern Himalayas.

Also Read- Thinsa, a beautiful village nestled on a hill slope in Tirap, Arunachal Pradesh 

North Sikkim, known for frequent snowfalls during the winter, is a favourite destination for domestic and international tourists.

After the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in Sikkim in October last year, tourists stopped visiting Mangan, the sole district located in the north of Sikkim. Roads and bridges were washed away in the GLOF, isolating many tourist destinations.

Watch Video 

 Apart from the GLOF in October last year, recurring landslides during the monsoon worsened the situation and led to the prolonged closure of destinations like Lachen, Lachung and Yumthang in Mangan district.

In due course, roads and bridges were built and repaired to restore connectivity, and popular destinations like Lachen and Lachung were reopened for tourists on December 1.

Tags
Last Updated: December 24, 2024
1 minute read

Related Articles

Assam: Biker dies after allegedly being attacked by wild Rhino

Assam: Biker dies after allegedly being attacked by wild Rhino

IMD weather Forecast : Heavy rain in northeast as monsoon starts to retreat

IMD weather Forecast : Heavy rain in northeast as monsoon starts to retreat

Meghalaya: ‘Gau Dhwaj Yatra’ organiser’s flight denied landing in Shillong airport at Umroi

Meghalaya: ‘Gau Dhwaj Yatra’ organiser’s flight denied landing in Shillong airport at Umroi

Assam down town University Hosts 11th Convocation Ceremony

Assam down town University Hosts 11th Convocation Ceremony

Youth-driven NGOs from Arunachal Pradesh Participate in "Rainbow North East" Consultancy Program

Youth-driven NGOs from Arunachal Pradesh Participate in “Rainbow North East” Consultancy Program

Weather Forecast: IMD Predict isolated heavy downpours across NE states

Weather Forecast: IMD Predict isolated heavy downpours across NE states

Northeastern States Witnessing Unusual Rise in Temperatures

Northeastern States Witnessing Unusual Rise in Temperatures

Manipur: Two buildings damaged in Fresh bomb attack in Bishnupur

Manipur: Two buildings damaged in Fresh bomb attack in Bishnupur

Arunachal Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a hub for adventure tourism; Tourism Minister

Arunachal Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a hub for adventure tourism; Tourism Minister

Assam down town University's 10th Annual Job Fair 2024 Concludes with Resounding Success

Assam down town University’s 10th Annual Job Fair 2024 Concludes with Resounding Success

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button