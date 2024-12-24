North Sikkim: 2000 Tourist Arrive In A Single Day

MANGAN ( North Sikkim ) – As the winter season commenced, the high footfall of tourists in North Sikkim, has brought smiles to the stakeholders, with arrival of 2000 tourists in a single day on Sunday.

North Sikkim has reached a new milestone in tourism, with a total of 1,989 visitors arriving in the region on Sunday, setting a record for the area despite the harsh weather conditions.

Of the total, 1,776 were domestic tourists who obtained online permits. This group consisted of 1,211 males, 568 females, and 137 children, traveling in 312 vehicles. Additionally, 52 visitors arrived with offline permits, comprising 40 males, 10 females, and 2 children, using 32 vehicles.

The region also welcomed 21 international tourists, including 11 males, 6 females, and 4 children, who traveled in 5 vehicles. This surge in tourist numbers highlights North Sikkim’s increasing popularity and solidifies its status as a prime tourism destination in the Eastern Himalayas.

North Sikkim, known for frequent snowfalls during the winter, is a favourite destination for domestic and international tourists.

After the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in Sikkim in October last year, tourists stopped visiting Mangan, the sole district located in the north of Sikkim. Roads and bridges were washed away in the GLOF, isolating many tourist destinations.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Apart from the GLOF in October last year, recurring landslides during the monsoon worsened the situation and led to the prolonged closure of destinations like Lachen, Lachung and Yumthang in Mangan district.

In due course, roads and bridges were built and repaired to restore connectivity, and popular destinations like Lachen and Lachung were reopened for tourists on December 1.