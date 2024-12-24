Arunachal: BJP Namsai Celebrates Birth Centenary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee

NAMSAI- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Namsai District Unit organized a commemorative event to honor the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The event celebrated his exemplary leadership, visionary contributions, and enduring legacy in Indian politics and governance. Highlights of the occasion included an exhibition showcasing Vajpayee’s remarkable journey and his pivotal role in nation-building.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein graced the event as the chief guest and felicitated the newly elected BJP Namsai District President Ong Maio, Mandal Presidents Kyasing Mounglang, Wijikta Namchoom, and Woisan Mannow, along with Mandal Pratinidhis Bomteang Manyu, Mahajini Chowpoo, and Robin Boruah.

In his address, the Deputy CM congratulated the new office-bearers and urged them to dedicate themselves to strengthen the party’s presence at the grassroots level. He emphasized the importance of their role in preparing for the upcoming Panchayat elections, expressing confidence in their youthful energy and commitment to advancing the party’s mission.

Reflecting on Vajpayee’s legacy, Deputy CM Mein highlighted the significance of Good Governance Day, observed annually on December 25 to honor his birthday. He underscored how Vajpayee’s principles of transparent and citizen-centric governance continue to inspire our country’s administrative ethos.

Deputy CM Mein also highlighted the transformative development Arunachal Pradesh has experienced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu. He spoke of advancements in rail and air connectivity, tourism, and infrastructure, crediting the visionary initiatives of the Modi government for elevating the State’s progress. Key projects such as hydropower and railways were also highlighted as vital contributors to Arunachal Pradesh’s holistic growth.

The Deputy Chief Minister further referred to the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, emphasizing its role in showcasing the Northeast’s cultural richness and development. He reiterated Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to PM Modi’s mantra of ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’, which has fueled the State’s journey of progress by unlocking its tourism potential, empowering its youth, and fostering sustainable development.

The event was attended by Advisor cum MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom; former District BJP President, Sujana Namchoom; and a large gathering of BJP Karyakartas. Their presence reflected the unity and dedication of the party in realizing Vajpayee’s vision of a strong and prosperous India.

The celebrations concluded with a reaffirmation of Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to Vajpayee’s ideals of good governance, inclusive growth, and transformative development, ensuring that his legacy continues to inspire generations.