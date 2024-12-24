ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Floriculture and Beekeeping Training Kicks Off in Alubari

This project introduces farmers to innovative flower cultivation and beekeeping techniques, promoting diverse farming practices and boosting income.

Last Updated: December 24, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Floriculture and Beekeeping Training Kicks Off in Alubari

ALUBARI-  A training programme on floriculture and beekeeping began in Alubari on Tuesday, bringing new opportunities for farmers. Funded by NABARD and implemented by Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT) with KVK, Namsai, the initiative aims to transform rural agriculture.

This project introduces farmers to innovative flower cultivation and beekeeping techniques, promoting diverse farming practices and boosting income. Forty farmers will receive flower seeds and beehives, gaining hands-on experience in nurturing flowers and producing high-quality honey.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- North Sikkim: 2000 Tourist Arrive In A Single Day

Kamal Roy, DDM NABARD, emphasized the program’s role in enhancing sustainable agriculture and connecting farmers to markets. Chandan Prasad, CEO of BLCCT, thanked NABARD and highlighted the project’s potential to uplift rural livelihoods. He assured farmers of continuous support and strong market linkages.

The training featured practical sessions led by Abhinash Mazumdar, covering soil testing, marigold cultivation, pest control, irrigation, and harvesting. Farmers learned essential skills to grow flowers and maintain beehives effectively.

Also Read- Arunachal: National Mushroom Day Celebrated at different places

Key attendees included Kamal Roy, DDM, NABARD and Chandan Prasad, CEO BLCCT alongside enthusiastic farmers. The event opened with a warm welcome by Shrabana Sharma, Project Coordinator setting the stage for an engaging and fruitful session.

This initiative empowers farmers, promotes sustainable agribusiness, and paves the way for better livelihoods through floriculture and beekeeping.

Tags
Last Updated: December 24, 2024
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Final follow up meeting of Chintan Shivir concludes at Anjaw

Arunachal: Army organised Excursion to Holy Waterfalls for Students of Mahabodhi Society School, Tawang

Arunachal: Army organised Excursion to Holy Waterfalls for Students of Mahabodhi Society School, Tawang

Arunachal Governor addresses conference of SPs and Commandants

Arunachal Governor addresses conference of SPs and Commandants

Arunachal: Health awareness 'Healthy choice, Healthy life' held at Palin  

Arunachal: Health awareness ‘Healthy choice, Healthy life’ held at Palin  

Arunachal: 'Prashasan Gaon ki Ore' under Good Governance week launched in Lohit

Arunachal: ‘Prashasan Gaon ki Ore’ under Good Governance week launched in Lohit

Birth of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP)

Birth of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP)

Arunachal: Chowna Mein clarifies misconceptions regarding Siang Multipurpose Project

Arunachal: Chowna Mein clarifies misconceptions regarding Siang Multipurpose Project

Arunachal: Khandu Defends Siang Multipurpose Projects

Arunachal: Khandu Defends Siang Multipurpose Projects

Arunachal: Training program on Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation held at Bhalukpong

Arunachal: Training program on Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation held at Bhalukpong

Arunachal: Good Governance Week 2024 launched in Namsai

Arunachal: Good Governance Week 2024 launched in Namsai

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button