Arunachal: National Mushroom Day Celebrated at different places

The National Mushroom Day celebrated at different places in Arunachal Pradesh with raising awareness for the benefits to the people specially mushroom growers.

GORI ( West Siang ) The All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Mushroom celebrated National Mushroom Day-2024 at the Mushroom Research and Training Centre, Gori in West Siang district. The event focused on the theme, “Climate-Based Round-the-Year Mushroom Production,” highlighting the importance of sustainable mushroom cultivation practices adaptable to varying climatic conditions.

The programme witnessed the participation of thirty mushroom growers, who engaged in discussions and activities aimed at enhancing their understanding and adoption of innovative cultivation techniques.

Dr. Raghuveer Singh, Principal Investigator at the centre, delivered an insightful address emphasizing the significance of mushrooms in the daily diet and their potential to contribute to food security and livelihood in Arunachal Pradesh.

He also stressed the need for adopting climate-based round-the-year mushroom production to ensure sustainability and productivity in the region. As part of the celebration, hand sprayers, plastic buckets, and informational pamphlets were distributed to the mushroom growers to support their cultivation efforts and encourage practical implementation of the techniques discussed during the event.

PASIGHAT- College of Horticulture and Forestry, CAU (I) organized National Mushroom Day on toady with the theme “climate based round the year mushroom cultivation”. The program inaugurated by I/c Dean Prof. D. K. Pandey, CHF Pasighat with Prof. Gireesh Chand (College of Agriculture, Pasighat) and Prof. P. Raja HOD Department of Plant Protection with the key points in marketing and medicinal properties of different types of mushroom grow in NEH region of India.

Dr RC Shakywar, PI of AICRP on Mushroom highlighted the package of practices of Oyster and milky mushroom in the Siang valley of Arunachal Pradesh in terms of nutrional, medicinal and economical values of these mushroom.

All together twenty (12 males and 08 Female) progressive mushroom growers participated in this program and share our own thought in mushroom cultivation, end of the program Input also distributed to the progressive growers.

Originating in Australia, National Mushroom Day is particularly meant for mushroom farmers, restaurants, cafes and health professionals to enjoy and celebrate everything related to growing and eating mushrooms. Now is the best time to learn about mushrooms and eat mushrooms – a food that is certainly worth celebrating!