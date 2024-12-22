Arunachal: DNGC celebrates National Mathematics Day

ITANAGAR- To commemorate the birth anniversary of Indian legendary mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan (The man who knew infinity), the Science Club & Mathematics Department of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar had observed National Mathematics Day today here in the Conference Hall of the college.

The overall celebration was organised by the two energetic Assistant Professors of Mathematics Department, DNGC namely Mr. Botem Moyong (Coordinator) and Mr. Goke Riji (Co-Coordinator), and was attended by around one hundred twenty students across various departments of DNGC.

The event witnessed the gracious presence of Dr. Hage Doley, Assistant Professor of Physics, as the Resource Person, Dr. Gyati Tachang Tado (Assistant Professor of Physics), Convenor, Science Club, DNGCI, as the Special Guest and Dr. (Ms.) Rinchin Drema, Assistant Professor of Mathematics.

Also Read- Arunachal committed to support GST reforms for economic growth: Chowna Mein

The main objectives of the celebration are to promote the mathematics education especially to increase awareness about the importance of mathematics in our day to day lives; to encourage the young minds to pursue their career in the field of mathematics; and to foster a deeper appreciation for the power and beauty of Mathematics.

To mark the celebration, the various activities were carried out viz. Math Essay Writing Competition, Math Quiz Contest, Math Fun Game/Puzzle Solving and Expert Talks.

In the Math Essay Writing Competition, Ms. Chaya Haji (BA V Pol. Science), Ms. Khushi Rai (B.Sc. Chemistry) and Ms. Bayir Gamlin (B.Sc. I Maths) bagged the first, second and third prizes, respectively.

Also Read- Army organised Excursion to Holy Waterfalls for Students of Mahabodhi Society School, Tawang

In Math Quiz Contest, Mr. Chow Akawan Munglang (B.Sc. V Semester Mathematics), Ms. Geyir Gongo (B.Sc. I Semester Mathematics) and Ms. Minyir Ingo (B.Sc. V Semester Mathematics) emerged the first, second and third prize winners, respectively.

Ms. Monika Pangia (B.Sc. I Maths), Mr. Chow Akawan Munglang (B.Sc. V maths) and Ms. Tamchi Heena (B.Sc. V Botany) secured the first, second and third prizes, respectively in the Math Fun Game/Puzzle Solving competition.

All the prize winners were awarded with trophies, cash prizes and certificates, while, the rest participants were awarded certificates only.

Also Read- ESDDAPF demands govt. to look at the concern of the downstream people of East Siang if SUMP is constructed

The Resource Person, Dr. Doley talked about different types of Paradox and interacted with the students. He technically presented the topic by writing on the white board with certain examples and problem solving. He informed the students that the Study of Paradox can boost up the power of critical thinking and the power of analysis in the young minds such as students.

Dr. Tado appreciated the students present and informed that the Science Club is also planning to observe and celebrate the National Science Day on 28 February 2025. He exhorted the students to remain proactive in every field especially that related to education.

The Programme Coordinator, Mr. Botem Moyong, presented the welcome note and highlighted the motto of the celebration to the students. He chalked out the brief life history of Srinivasa Ramanujan and his legacy.

He further enlightened the students about the number 1729 which is called “Taxicab Number” and the story behind it. “It is the smallest positive number which can be expressed as the sum of two cubes in two different ways”, he added.

Dr. Rinchin presented a lecture on Partition Space, the Research Field of her expertise.

As a part of concluding remark, Mr. Goke Riji, the Co-Coordinator, offered the vote of thanks to the members present.

Elius Songchuju, B.Sc. V Semester Mathematics student of DNGC, also showcased his extraordinary talent by presenting the welcome song.