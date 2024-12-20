Arunachal: Army organised Excursion to Holy Waterfalls for Students of Mahabodhi Society School, Tawang

TAWANG- The Indian Army organized an unforgettable excursion tour for 17 students and 3 teachers from the Mahabodhi Society School, Teli, Tawang, to the mystic and majestic Holy Waterfalls (Chumi Gyatse) in Arunachal Pradesh.

The serene and spiritually significant site, located near the Indo-Tibet border, served as a perfect destination for this enriching journey.

The day was filled with fun, frolic, and colorful memories as the students explored the tranquil beauty of Chumi Gyatse, often revered for its spiritual aura and historical significance. To deepen their understanding, the students were briefed about the historical and cultural importance of the site, which holds great reverence in the local community.

Aldo Read- Khandu Defends Siang Multipurpose Projects

Adding to the experience, the young students had an inspiring interaction with the brave soldiers posted at the border. This interaction not only highlighted the dedication and resilience of the Indian Army but also fostered a sense of patriotism and gratitude among the students.

This thoughtful initiative by the Indian Army underscores its commitment to strengthening the bond between the local community and the Armed Forces. Such efforts pave the way for nurturing mutual respect, trust, and understanding, which are vital for national integration and harmony.

Also Read- Researchers from NEIAFMR Pasighat discover new plant species from Mayodia

The Mahabodhi Society School extended its heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for organizing this memorable and educational excursion, which left an indelible mark on the young minds.