Arunachal: Researchers from NEIAFMR Pasighat discover new plant species from Mayodia

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) The researchers from the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) here in Pasighat have discovered a new plant species from forest areas of Mayodia in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

‘Ophiorrhiza gajureliana’, the plant species recently discovered in Lower Dibang Valley district, belongs to the family ‘Rubiaceae’ and the ‘Ophiorrhiza’ genus, they said.

The species is named to honour Prof. Padma Raj Gajurel, a faculty at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology, Nirjuli, for his “significant contribution” to plant and ethnobotanical research in the Indian Eastern Himalayan region, the NEIAFMR officials said.

Also Read- Arunachal: Candidate found with Mobile phone in APPSCCE exam room, Case registered

08 September 2023 an expedition was taken to document the medicinal plant diversity in Lower Dibang Valley District by the Research team of NEIAFMR lead by Dr. Amal Bawri, Scientist.

During field explorations in the Lower Dibang Valley district in Arunachal Pradesh, we came across an Ophiorrhiza species, which was growing on hill slopes near a waterfall area. The herbarium specimens were collected, processed, and prepared using conventional taxonomic techniques. Herbarium specimens were deposited at the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research Herbarium (NEIAFMRH). Identification was completed by reviewing pertinent literature.

Also Read- Pilgrims Interact with DC Tawang

Currently recorded only from one small area on hill slopes in the Lower Dibang Valley District, the total known population is estimated to consist of less than 100 mature individuals, the expert said. The extent of occurrence is less than 100 Sq Km and major threats include landslides.

We evaluated the taxon as Critically Endangered (CR B1ab (iii)) in accordance with the IUCN’s categories and criteria based on the available data (IUCN 2001 and 2012). Its extinction can be stopped by initiating immediate conservation actions and locally the flowers are crushed and the juices are used for cough remedies, informed the researchers.