Arunachal: Governor inaugurates Planner 2024

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) inaugurated the 12th Convention of PLANNER (Promotion of Library Automation and Networking in North Eastern Region) at Rajiv Gandhi University, on 19th September 2024.

The library and information science based academic 3-day event, with the theme ‘Libraries in AI Era: Application and Perspectives’ is being organized by the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, an Inter-University Centers of University Grants Commission, in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor said that the event marks a historic occasion for Arunachal Pradesh, as the first Library Science Department in a public institution in the State is established at Rajiv Gandhi University. He said that it is a celebration of the values of knowledge, education, and cultural preservation and it will provide opportunities for students and scholars to study and advance the field of library and information science, not only in the State but also at the national level.

The Governor said that libraries are knowledge centres, which provides us information on vast array of subjects, helps us explore domains and carry out research. He said that they also enrich our souls.

The Governor said that libraries play a pivotal role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by promoting inclusive and equitable education as it provides equal access to information, supports lifelong learning, and helps to bridge the digital divide. He said that libraries contribute to economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability, and aligns with India’s broader goals of achieving inclusive growth and development.

The Governor said that libraries fosters innovation and collaboration to realize the coveted vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 by empowering research, promoting literacy and education and being catalysts of knowledge and innovation.

Highlighting the role of libraries in the modern world, the Governor commended Rajiv Gandhi University and INFLIBNET for recognizing the transformation and for creating a platform to discuss the future of libraries in the digital age.

He also appreciated the organizers of PLANNER 2024 for emphasizing the need to integrate indigenous knowledge into the broader conversation about the role of libraries. This reflects a deep understanding of the importance of preserving our cultural identity alongside modern advancements, he said.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh, with its rich cultural and linguistic diversity, has a treasure trove of indigenous knowledge that is crucial to preserve for future generations. Libraries can serve as custodians of indigenous knowledge by collecting, preserving, and disseminating traditional practices, stories, and oral histories.

It can safeguard our cultural heritage and ensure that Indigenous knowledge systems, which have been passed down through generations, are properly documented and made accessible to both local and global audiences, he said.

The Governor released the proceedings and souvenir of the Convention on the occasion. Prof. ARD Prasad, former Professor of the Documentation Research and Training Centre (DRTC), Bengaluru delivered the keynote address.

Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Director of Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), Prof. Devika P Madalli, Registrar, RGU, Dr. NT Rikam, Organizing Secretary of PLANNER 2024, Dr. Sudhir Kumar Jena, Librarian, RGU and Convener, PLANNER 2024, Dr. HG Hosamani, (Scientist–E INFLIBNET) also spoke on the occasion.

The PLANNER is a North Eastern Region based library automation and networking convention, which is conducted biannually with the underlying objective of promotion of automation in and upliftment of academic libraries in the region.

Over 250 delegates from across the nation besides eminent professionals, officials of INFLIBNET Centre and deans and heads of department, faculty members, scholars, and students of RGU were present in the inaugural session. Around 48 research papers on the theme ‘Libraries in AI Era: Applications and Perspectives’ will be presented in the three-day convention.