Arunachal: Cabinet approves 24 Action points a part of the “Reforms 3.0” journey

ITANAGAR- The State Cabinet that met on Monday under Chief Minister Pema Khandu on 13th June 2024 the approved 24 Action points a part of the “Reforms 3.0” journey, aligning with the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of a Viksit Bharat and a Viksit Arunachal Pradesh. The State Government remains resolute in its mission to bring transformative change and ensure holistic development for the state and its citizens.

The Cabinet reviewed the 24 action points, the foundational blueprint laid during the first Cabinet meeting following the formation of the new government.

These points focus on core areas of Governance Reforms, Enhancing the Quality of Life for Citizens, Meeting Youth Aspirations, and Investments for Development. The government had set a clear and ambitious agenda for its first 100 days, aiming for impactful results in these key sectors.

The Cabinet re-emphasised the need for a whole of Government approach for the successful and smooth implementation of these 24 Action Points, and directed concerned Departments to work with rigorous convergence and further leverage technological interventions to ensure 100% saturation of all flagship Central and State schemes amongst all eligible beneficiaries.

The Cabinet further directed concerned Departments to identify scope for modification in scheme guidelines for ensuring wider coverage of beneficiaries, and to ensure benefits of all schemes reach intended beneficiaries in a timely and effective manner.

During the meeting, the Cabinet expressed appreciation for the progress made by various departments and emphasized the need for a swift and efficient implementation of the remaining action points to ensure timely delivery of services and reforms. The departments were directed to expedite their efforts to further streamline governance and development processes.