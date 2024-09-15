Festival

Arunachal: Nocte and Tutsa Communities Unite for Grand Ronghuan Festival Celebration in Tirap

Last Updated: September 15, 2024
KHONSA: The Nocte and Tutsa communities of Tirap District are coming together this year for a grand celebration of their annual millet harvesting festival, Ronghuan, said a press statement issued by Ronghuan Celebration Committee, Khonsa. The Ronghuan Committee is headed by Tediap Hallang as president and Hangrang Bangsia as secretary.

This year, the festival has been recognized by the Government of Arunachal as one of the state’s major indigenous local festivals. The festival is self-funded, with household contributions collected from all participating villages.

More than 40 villages will unite for this event, marking a significant moment as the festival grows from individual village celebrations to a collective one under the newly formed Ronghuan Committee.

Preparations are in full swing, with both youth and elders working hard to get the festival ground ready. The celebration will take place at Charju, near the district headquarter Khonsa, on September 27, 2024.

Ronghuan will showcase not only the millet harvest but also the rich cultural traditions of the Nocte and Tutsa tribes, featuring traditional dances, food, and songs, adding to the district’s tourism appeal.

