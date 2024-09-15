Arunachal: 57th Engineers’ Day celebrated at NERIST

ITANAGAR- The institute of Engineers (India), Arunachal Pradesh Centre celebrated 57th Engineers’ Day today at NERIST to commemorate the 163rd birthday of the pioneering spirit Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya (M.V.). This day also serves as a tribute to engineers worldwide, whose ingenuity and dedication shape our modern world.

This year’s theme, “Driving Sustainability with Engineering Solutions Embracing the Latest AI-driven Technologies,” emphasises the importance of engineering in addressing global concerns.

The program was graced by Prof. Narendranath S. as Chief Guest, who shared about the huge contribution made by M.V. in various dimensions and urged the young minds about the need of their contributions towards the sustainable technologies and solutions.

Prof. Sarsing Gao, Dean(Acad), NERIST, the Guest of Honour in the event, emphasised on judicious use of AI-technologies and tools by researchers to maintain academic integrity.

The special invitee, Prof. Radak Blange, Head, Dept. of EE, NERIST, also shared his views on the noble needs of Sir M.V. and opined the need of upgradation of academic institutions and departments to equip with AI-supported facilities.

The participants were motivated by a presentation on life sketch of Sir. M.V., a short inspirational video clip and a technical lecture on the theme of sustainable AI-technologies and solutions by an AI-expert, Dr. Gaurav Purohit, Scientist at CSIR-CEERI, Pilani, India. Tanya Taji, Rtd. General Manager, NEEPCO, was among the participants who truly supported the event.

The institute also organized one day State Level Quiz Competition on the theme of Engineers’ Day, with participants all over the state. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes were bagged by students of NERIST and out of ten consolation prizes, 5 of them are from NIT, Jote, Arunachal Pradesh and rest were from NERIST.

The overall program was coordinated by Dr. P. Devachandra Singh, the Honorary Secretary, Institute of Engineers (India), Arunachal Pradesh State Centre with the support of Prof. Rajesh Kumar, FIE along with his team of IE(I) EB body.

The coordinator also acknowledged the support received from the NEEA students in organizing the event successfully. The coordinator also shared the message of the Institute of Engineers to all the fellow citizens for the growth of the Nation, “Together, we can pave the way for a greener and more sustainable tomorrow. Join the movement, celebrate innovation, and be part of the change!”