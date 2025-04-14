Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Grand International Maha Sangken Festival at Golden Pagoda, Namsai

NAMSAI- The International Maha Sangken Festival commenced in a grand and spiritually enriching manner at the Golden Pagoda (Kongmu Kham), Namsai, celebrating the vibrant culture of the Tai-Khamti community with rituals, traditional dances, and international participation.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom led the opening day’s sacred events, including the symbolic “Descent of Lord Buddha to Earth” at dawn and a ceremonial procession. In his message, Mein extended warm Sangken greetings, highlighting the festival as a celebration of both spiritual devotion and seasonal renewal.

The event featured the ritual washing of monks’ feet and a touching tradition where families washed the feet of elders to seek blessings. “Sangken symbolizes purification, peace, and prosperity,” Mein said, noting the pouring of water as a gesture of washing away sins and welcoming the spring.

Cultural highlights included traditional Tai-Khamti performances and mesmerizing dances by Thai cultural troupes, drawing tourists and devotees alike. Mein emphasized that the festival serves as a cultural tourism initiative, showcasing Arunachal’s rich heritage to a global audience.

Dignitaries such as Ministers Ojing Tasing and Dasanglu Pul, MLAs, and DCs of Namsai and Tezu attended the festival. Notably, Italian Ambassador to India Antonio Enrico Bartoli, his daughter Sofia Bartoli, and delegate Kapil Kumria are expected to join the celebrations tomorrow.

The International Maha Sangken Festival will continue over the next two days, strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’s identity as a center for spiritual and cultural tourism.