Arunachal: Manau Poi 2026 Celebrated with Cultural Pride at Miao

MIO- The vibrant celebration of Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi 2026 at Miao brought together community members, leaders and cultural enthusiasts in a display of tradition, identity and collective memory, with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein urging renewed commitment towards preserving indigenous culture and language.

Addressing a large gathering, Mein said the festival represents far more than colourful dances and ceremonies. He noted that its sacred rituals symbolise a deep spiritual connection between the community and its ancestral roots, and called on society to view such occasions as platforms for reflection on heritage and shared responsibility.

Highlighting the challenges of globalisation, the Deputy Chief Minister acknowledged the growing influence of modern education, fashion trends and external cultural exposure. However, he stressed that communities must safeguard their identity. “No one will come to preserve our culture; we must protect our culture ourselves,” he said, emphasising that language remains the strongest pillar of cultural continuity. He advocated stronger implementation of indigenous language education in schools with dedicated teachers and practical learning approaches.

Mein also underscored the importance of documenting and digitising ancient manuscripts, folklore and oral traditions using modern technology. He said efforts are underway to preserve rare historical documents in line with broader national initiatives aimed at protecting indigenous knowledge systems.

During the visit, the Deputy Chief Minister paid floral tributes at Martyr Hill to the Unsung Heroes of the Singpho community, including Bom Singpho, Beesa Gaum, Ningru, Luttong Senapati, Duffa Gaum, Set Gaum and freedom fighter Luttora Gaum. He described their sacrifices as symbols of courage and resilience, stressing the need to document local histories, including the community’s role during the Second World War.

A major attraction of the festival was the Tea and Textile Exhibition, which showcased the cultural legacy of the Singpho tribe. Mein highlighted the historical significance of the Singpho community in the discovery of tea in India, recalling that in 1823 explorer Robert Bruce received tea plants and seeds from Singpho Chief Beesa Gaum — a moment widely regarded as pivotal in the origin of Assam tea.

The Singpho Textile Exhibition, organised by the Singpho Women’s Organisation in collaboration with researcher Dr Anna Louise Meynell, displayed handwoven textiles created using traditional backstrap looms. Featuring geometric motifs inspired by nature, the textiles reflected a living cultural heritage passed down through generations. Mein remarked that weaving remains not only a craft but also a symbol of resilience and identity.

Expressing satisfaction at seeing young people wearing traditional attire with pride, the Deputy Chief Minister urged the youth to actively participate in cultural preservation so that the legacy inherited from their forefathers continues to thrive.

The celebration was attended by Minister Biyuram Wahge and MLAs Kamlung Mossang, Ninong Ering, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Laisam Simai and other dignitaries, highlighting the significance of Manau Poi as a cultural cornerstone for the Singpho community.