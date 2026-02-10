RBI Itanagar Launches Financial Literacy Week 2026

ITANAGAR — The Reserve Bank of India, Itanagar, on February 9 inaugurated Financial Literacy Week (FLW) 2026 at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, marking the beginning of a state-wide awareness campaign on the theme “KYC – Your First Step to Safe Banking”.

Financial Literacy Week has been a flagship initiative of the RBI since 2016, with each edition focusing on a specific theme aimed at promoting financial awareness among targeted segments of the population. The 2026 theme aligns with the broader objective of financial inclusion by emphasising the importance of Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance for secure and inclusive access to formal banking services.

Also Read- KVK Anjaw Distributes Fruit Saplings in Vibrant Village

The inaugural programme featured an address by Sanjay Malhotra, which was webcast live from the RBI headquarters in Mumbai. The event was attended by Y. W. Ringu, Commissioner (Finance), Government of Arunachal Pradesh; Abhijit Majumdar, General Manager, RBI; and Vivek Anand, Deputy General Manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), along with senior officials from banks operating in the state.

During the programme, officials from RBI Itanagar made a presentation on the Reserve Bank’s Master Direction on KYC, outlining key regulatory provisions and their practical implications for financial institutions and customers. Representatives of the banking sector discussed collaborative efforts to expand financial literacy and improve access to banking services, particularly in underserved and remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Two-Day ICAR Training Focuses on Farmers’ Income

To mark the commencement of Financial Literacy Week 2026, dignitaries unveiled dedicated financial literacy posters in the presence of regional heads of major banks, the SLBC convener bank, NABARD officials and other banking representatives.

As part of the event, the General Manager, RBI, handed over sanction letters to banks towards reimbursement under the Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) for conducting financial literacy camps. The reimbursement, amounting to ₹1.97 crore, was extended to State Bank of India, Slice Small Finance Bank (North East Small Finance Bank), Fino Payments Bank and the Apex State Cooperative Bank.

Also Read- Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Held at Sapapu Circle

The programme concluded with the flagging-off of a financial literacy awareness van by senior RBI officials and other dignitaries. The van will travel across districts of Arunachal Pradesh during the week, disseminating messages on KYC compliance, safe banking practices and financial inclusion.