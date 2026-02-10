Arunachal: Two-Day ICAR Training Focuses on Farmers’ Income

BASAR — The ICAR–Krishi Vigyan Kendra West Siang successfully concluded a two-day training programme on “Crop Diversification for Increasing Cropping Intensity and Enhancing Farmers’ Income” on February 10. The programme, held from February 9 to 10, was attended by 18 extension personnel from various departments of Leparada district.

The training programme was inaugurated by Dr. Doni Jini, Head of the Regional Centre of the ICAR NEH Region Arunachal Pradesh Centre, who provided an overview of the programme and highlighted the role of diversification in strengthening farm resilience. The session began with a welcome address by Ms. Wangnem Rekhung, Soil Technical Officer (Soil Science).

Dr. Manoj Kumar, Scientist, emphasised the importance of crop diversification through the inclusion of millets and green gram in rice fallow areas, noting that such practices can reduce risks associated with mono-cropping and crop failure. He highlighted diversification as a key strategy for stabilising farm incomes under changing climatic conditions.

Technical sessions covered a range of themes related to diversified farming systems. Dr. Sanjay Kumar Pandey, Senior Scientist (Agronomy), delivered a lecture on scientific production technologies of legume crops. Dr. Rita Nongthombam, Assistant Chief Technical Officer (Plant Breeding), spoke on production technologies of rapeseed and mustard in rice-fallow areas.

Dr. Binod Kumar Dutta Borah, Senior Scientist (Animal Reproduction and Gynaecology), presented a session on scientific production technologies of poultry birds, highlighting the role of allied sectors in enhancing farm income. Dr. Ampee Tasung delivered a lecture on organic nutrient management sources for higher productivity, while Dr. Patu Khate Zeliang, Senior Scientist (Plant Breeding), discussed the concept of a crop cafeteria for diversified cropping systems.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Rita Nongthombam, followed by the distribution of certificates to participating extension personnel by Sengo Dini, District Agriculture Officer (DAO), Basar, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. On the occasion of World Pulses Day, he highlighted the nutritional and economic importance of pulses and encouraged their wider cultivation for the benefit of farmers.

Officials said the training aimed to strengthen the capacity of extension personnel to promote diversified and sustainable farming practices across the district.