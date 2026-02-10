Arunachal: Army Launches Mission Krishiveer in East Siang

PASIGHAT — ( By Maksam Tayeng ) The Indian Army on Monday launched Mission Krishiveer, an initiative designed to strengthen the “farm-to-force” linkage by directly connecting local farmers with Army units deployed in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative was launched at Sigar Military Station by the Spearhead Division of the Spear Corps in collaboration with the Army Service Corps. The event was attended by local elected representatives, civil administration officials, representatives of the agriculture department, Panchayati Raj Institutions and self-help groups.

The project seeks to establish a structured supply chain that enables the direct procurement of fresh and quality agricultural produce from local farmers for consumption by Army personnel. Officials said the initiative aims to ensure a reliable supply of food items for troops while creating sustainable income opportunities for farming communities in the region.

By eliminating intermediaries, Mission Krishiveer is expected to introduce a transparent and efficient procurement mechanism. Army officials noted that the model would help improve supply chain efficiency in remote and border areas, strengthen logistics preparedness and contribute to regional food security.

Addressing the gathering, Oken Tayeng, MLA from 39-Mebo constituency, welcomed the initiative and said it would significantly enhance farmers’ livelihoods while reinforcing cooperation between the armed forces and the civil administration.

Senior Army officers said Mission Krishiveer aligns with the broader vision of self-reliance and “whole-of-nation” participation in national development. They added that the programme supports the objectives of Atmanirbhar Arunachal by integrating local agricultural capacity with military logistical requirements.

Officials described the initiative as an example of civil–military synergy, aimed at fostering mutual trust, strengthening community engagement and contributing to both national security and regional economic development.