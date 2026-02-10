Arunachal: PM SHRI School Students Visit ICAR Centre in Basar

BASAR — Under the PM SHRI School initiative, 72 students accompanied by teachers from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kombo, West Siang district, undertook an educational exposure visit to the ICAR–Arunachal Pradesh Centre on February 10. The visit aimed to familiarise students with agricultural research, sustainable farming practices and career opportunities in the agriculture sector.

The programme began with a welcome address by Dr. Raghuveer Singh, In-charge Head of the Centre, who outlined the mandates, objectives and major research achievements of the institute. He also introduced students to mushroom production technologies, highlighting their potential for income generation and nutritional security.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Opens Tsari Taksing Monastery in Upper Subansiri

Dr. Sanjay Kumar Pandey, Senior Scientist (Agronomy), briefed students on various agronomical crops and explained the functioning of the Integrated Farming System practiced at the Centre. Dr. Ampee Tasung, Scientist (Soil Science), discussed potential crops suitable for the region and underscored the role of vermicomposting in sustainable agriculture.

Dr. Patu Kate Zeliang, Senior Scientist (Genetics and Plant Breeding), elaborated on crop diversification, the crop cafeteria and conservation of plant germplasm, emphasising their importance in climate-resilient farming systems. Students were also addressed by Dr. Binod Kumar Dutta Borah, Senior Scientist (Animal Reproduction), who spoke on animal husbandry practices and the role of livestock in integrated farming systems.

Also Read- Indian Delegation Arrives in Colombo for Buddha Relics

Dr. T. Angami, Scientist (Fruit Science), introduced students to various horticultural and exotic fruit crops, explaining their commercial value and nutritional significance.

As part of the exposure programme, students visited several research and demonstration units, including the Mushroom Museum, Crop Cafeteria, Exotic Fruit Blocks, Dairy and Animal Science Unit, Integrated Farming System Unit, Meteorological Unit, Agroforestry Block and Potential Crops Block. The hands-on exposure generated keen interest among students in agricultural science and innovation.

Officials said the visit provided an enriching learning experience, strengthening students’ understanding of modern, research-driven agriculture and highlighting the importance of sustainable farming practices for future food security.